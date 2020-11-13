Who sings the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert song A Little Love?

By Alice Dear

John Lewis' commissioned a new song for their Christmas advert for the first time this year, called A Little Love.

John Lewis have finally released their long-awaited 2020 Christmas advert, and the song behind it – A Little Love.

The two minute advert celebrates the kindness of the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, and also encourages people to 'Give A Little Love' by donating to charities supporting those hit the hardest.

Alongside a new advert, came a new song, which is set to be a huge hit if previous John Lewis adverts are anything to go by.

For the first time, the brand commissioned a new song, called A Little Love, which was written and recorded by soul singer Celeste.

Celeste was commissioned to create a song for the 2020 John Lewis Christmas advert. Picture: Getty

Who sings the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert song?

Soul singer Celeste is the voice and brains behind the John Lewis 2020 Christmas advert song.

The brand commissioned the singer to create the beautiful song for their very special advert, marking the first time they have ever used an original song.

Speaking of working with the team for the ad, Celeste said: "I felt honoured to be asked to take part.

"I wanted to create something that felt classic but still true to who I am as a writer and performer.”

Celeste said she was "honoured" to be asked to take part in this year's advert. Picture: Getty

Who is Celeste?

Celeste is a 26-year-old singer and songwriter.

The star – whose full name is Celeste Epiphany Waite – won the Rising Star award at the 2020 Brit Awards, as well as Best New International Act at the BET Awards and Best New British Act and Best New Act in the World at this year's NME Awards.

Some of the singer's most famous hits include Strange, Stop This Flame, Little Runaway and Lately.