Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show this week? Dumbo stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito join the line-up

Jonathan Ross is used to having Hollywood royalty on his sofa - and this week's episode of the weekly chat show is no different.

With the release of Tim Burton's new live motion reboot of Dumbo hitting the cinemas on 29th March, Jonathan Ross is joined by stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito.

But who else is on this week's show? We reveal all...

Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show this week?

Colin Farrell & Danny DeVito

Irish heartthrob Colin Farrell is making an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show this week to discuss his new role in the live action Disney remake of Dumbo.

Farrell, 42, plays Holt Farrier in the new film, starring alongside the likes of Eva Green and Danny Danny DeVito.

As well as promoting the show, Colin discusses his sobriety after 13 years of being teetotal, and

American actor and filmmaker Danny DeVito is joining his Dumbo co-star on the sofa.

Nicola Adams

Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams is also appearing on the show.

The athlete became the first woman to win and Olympic boxing title when she won in 2012.

Lolly Adefope

Bringing the laughs is stand-up comedian Lolly Adefope.

She makes regular appearances on The Last Leg and Taskmaster, but this will be Lolly's first time on Jonathan Ross' chat show.

She'll be discussing the new Line of Duty podcast she's co-hosting with Brett Goldstein.

Lewis Capaldi

Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi is also performing live on the show this Saturday.

The star, who's uncle is ex-Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi, has shot to fame since the release of his debut single, 'Someone You Loved'.

When is The Jonathan Ross Show on?

The fourth episode of the season airs on Saturday 23rd March, 2019.

You can catch all the action on ITV from 10pm.

If you miss an episode, you can catch up on ITVHub after the show.