How old is The Apprentice's Karren Brady and what is her net worth?

6 January 2022, 17:00

Karren Brady has two children
Karren Brady has two children. Picture: BBC/Instagram

What is Baroness Karren Brady’s age and who is her daughter? Everything you need to know about The Apprentice star…

The Apprentice is back on our screens for another year, and so is Karren Brady.

The powerful businesswoman has been Sir Alan Sugar’s eyes and ears since 2010 after taking over from Margaret Mountford.

But what is Karren’s age and what is her job? Here’s what we know about the star…

Karren Brady is back on The Apprentice
Karren Brady is back on The Apprentice. Picture: BBC

How old is Karren Brady?

Karren Brady was born on 4 April 1969, making her 52-years-old.

She was brought up in Edmonton, London, and the family house was near the Tottenham Hotspur football ground.

Her father, Terry Brady, is Irish and made his money printing and property development, while her mum Rita is Italian.

Despite being rejected for a place on a journalism course at Harlow College, Karren’s career began as a trainee at the advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

Karren Brady has been on The Apprentice for over a decade
Karren Brady has been on The Apprentice for over a decade. Picture: Instagram

What does Karren Brady do?

Now, Karren is Vice-Chairman at West Ham United.

She was formerly director of Birmingham City at the age of 23 and she also worked for Simon Cowell's Syco and with Sir Phillip Green's Arcadia group.

But on February 25 2019, she announced she was stepping down as chairman of Arcadia following sexual harassment allegations against Green.

The star also sits in the House of Lords - making her a Baroness - and has been Small Business Ambassador to the UK Government.

Away from business, Karren has already published four books including two novels.

Who is Karren Brady’s daughter?

Karren has been married to Canadian footballer Paul Peschisolido since 1995 and the pair share two children, 24-year-old Sophia and 21-year-old Paolo.

The couple met when Karren worked as the managing director of Birmingham City FC, with Peschisolido playing there from 1992-1994.

Sophia Peschisolido is now a famous model and recently moved to Dubai with her boyfriend Frankie Makin.

What is Karren Brady’s net worth?

With a very successful career in business, Karren’s net worth is said to be around £93 million.

