School of Rock drummer Kevin Clark dies aged 32 after being hit by car

Kevin Clark has sadly died aged 32. Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

The former child star, who played drummer Freddy Jones in the School of Rock film, has tragically died.

School of Rock star Kevin Clark has tragically died aged 32 after being hit by a car.

The former child star, who played drummer Freddy Jones in the 2003 film, was hit by a car in the early hours of Wednesday while riding his bike in Chicago.

He was taken to hospital, but was tragically pronounced dead an hour later.

Kevin Clark has died aged 32. Picture: Getty

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that a 20-year-old was driving the car who hit Clark, and that she had been issued citations.

Kevin was 12 when he played the role of outspoken drummer in School of Rock.

The film stars Jack Black as a failed musician who poses as a substitute teacher and creates a band out of the musically- talented students.

Kevin starred alongside Jack Black in School of Rock. Picture: Paramount

Kevin's mother Alison Clark paid tribute to her son, revealing that he was still making music up until his death.

She said that Kevin played in several bands, and performed his first live show with Jessie Bess and the Intentions on Satruday night.

Alison said: "He's just a raw talent. He's got a heart of gold,"

Jack Black has paid tribute to his former co-star on Instagram, sharing a number of photos of them together alongside the caption: "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

Miranda Cosgrove, who played the band’s manager, wrote on Instagram that she was “stunned and saddened” by the news.

She added: "The world lost an amazing soul.

"I’ll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me. I’ll never forget all the memories. You’ll always be missed Kevin."

Our thought's are with Kevin's friends and family.