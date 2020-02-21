Killing Eve season three release date: BBC release new trailer for Jodie Comer drama

When is BBC's Killing Eve season three back in the UK? Your need-to-know on the upcoming series.

BBC America has confirmed that Killing Eve will return for a new series this year, with the US release date being confirmed by the network.

The wildly popular drama stars Jodie Comer as psychotic assassin Vilanelle and Sandra Oh as MI5 agent Eve Polastri hunting her down.

It was confirmed last year that Killing Eve would be returning for season three, and the release date has now been announced.

Killing Eve season two ended with a huge cliffhanger. Picture: BBC

When is the Killing Eve season three release date and will will it air in the UK?

As the show is made by BBC America, it will be released in the US before the UK.

It has been scheduled for release on AMC and BBC America on April 26 at 10pm. It is likely that it will be released in the UK around two months later - so we are looking at a possible June release date.

Killing Eve returns to the UK later this year. Picture: BBC

What happened at the end of Killing Eve series two?

The last series of Killing Eve ended with a huge cliffhanger, meaning viewers are clamouring to find out what happened next.

Vilanelle left Eve for dead in the final scene, but not before she had imagined the pair of them running away to Alaska together.

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle told The Hollywood Reporter: "We've sort of toyed with whether or not they'd do a Thelma and Louise, but then we go, well then what do they do?"

"I think Eve would very quickly realize that she had been deluding herself about the reality of what that life would actually be, and I personally don't think that Eve would ever go with her."

Is there a trailer for Killing Eve season three?

You can watch the brand-new trailer below: