Is Lee Ryan still dating Celebs Go Dating's Sarah Plews? Here's the lowdown on his girlfriend

Lee Ryan met Sarah Plews on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: E4

As Celebs Go Dating comes to an end, here's the lowdown on Lee Ryan and Sarah Plews.

Lee Ryan from Blue had quite the journey on Celebs Go Dating.

After being set up with a string of beautiful women, including his ex-girlfriend Amie, the popstar formed a connection with make-up artist Sarah Plews, 30, from Wakefield.

But what happened with Lee and Sarah and are they still together?

What happened with Lee and Sarah?

The pair enjoyed several romantic dates during the early episodes of the reality show, before 36-year-old Lee decided he wanted to explore other options.

Read More: How many kids does Lee Ryan have and who's the Blue singer's ex fiancé Sammi Millar?

Following a disastrous date with Adele - who didn’t exactly look like her agency photo - the star met Canadian model Celina.

Seemingly hitting it off on a ‘spiritual level’, the potential couple enjoyed another romantic date on a boat in Cambridge along with fellow celeb Nathan Henry.

Read More: Celebs Go Dating viewers left CRINGING after Lee Ryan gets rejected

But Lee later admitted he had still been thinking about Sarah and decided to arrange one final date with the blonde beauty.

During the candlelit dinner, Lee asked his romantic interest to join him on the group holiday to Crete before finally sealing the deal with a kiss.

The couple continued to hit it off on in the Greek sunshine, and Lee even invited Sarah to the finale party in London where she met his friends and family.

Are Lee and Sarah still together?

Unfortunately, despite a promising star, Sarah has since confirmed the pair are no longer dating and they decided to call things a day after filming stopped.

Lee doesn’t actually even follow her on Instagram, but Jack Fincham does!

Although it looks like there’s no bad feelings between the pair, as Sarah recently shared a string of photos enjoying herself with Lee at the Celebs Go Dating wrap party.

Sarah shared photos from the Celebs Go Dating wrap party. Picture: Instagram

Sarah and Lee were hanging out at the wrap party. Picture: Instagram

Does Lee Ryan have a girlfriend?

Lee was recently spotted getting cosy with Love Island's Laura Anderson after they enjoyed a date together in London.

They reportedly sparked a connection after meeting at showbiz parties and were snapped walking arm-in-arm through Mayfair following a night at Sexy Fish restaurant.

It's unclear whether they are still dating but Lee is seemingly still single.

Who is Lee’s ex-fiancé and how many children does he have?

Lee was engaged to hairdresser Sammi Millar for two years after he met her on social media site Myspace in 2008 but they separated.

Ryan was also previously engaged to Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon in 2003, but they split before getting hitched.

Popstar Lee has two children; daughter Bluebell and son Rayn.

Rayn - who was born in 2008 - is the son of Sammi Millar, Bluebell is the daughter of Lee and another ex called Jessica Keevil