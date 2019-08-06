Celebs Go Dating viewers left CRINGING after Lee Ryan gets rejected

CGD made for awkward viewing last night... Picture: Channel 4

Lee Ryan was awkwardly rejected after singing a rendition of Diamonds to a Rihanna lookalike on Celebs Go Dating last night

Celebs Go Dating series seven kicked off last night, and new dating agent customer Lee Ryan left viewers cringing after he was rejected by a Rihanna lookalike at the mixer.

To make matters worse, the Blue singer, 36, then stormed off after the very public let down.

Viewers were left cringing at the awkward moment. Picture: Channel 4

Lee had been chatting to the girl at the mixer, and then subsequently decided to ask her out on a date.

He then decided to sing Rihanna song Diamonds, as he had noted that she looked like the singer.

The girl then rejected Lee's advances, saying: "I am... I am... I am going to have to say no."

A mortified Lee then ran out of the room to find his fellow Celebs Go Dating co-star Jack Fincham, and told him: "It was awful, everyone was looking at me! I died."

Fans went wild for the moment on Twitter, with one writing: "Catching up on @CelebsGoDating Lee Ryan being pied off could potentially be one of my highlights of this year. #CelebsGoDating #LeeRyan".

Another added: "Sorry but watching Lee getting rejected was funny.

And a third wrote: "Lee Ryan got a custard pie right in the face there! Feel sorry for the bloke #CelebsGoDating."