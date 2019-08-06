Duncan James suffers heartache as family dog dies, weeks after setting up GoFundMe page to save his life

6 August 2019, 08:33

Duncan James announced his dog had tragically died
Duncan James announced his dog had tragically died. Picture: Getty/Twitter
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Former Hollyoaks star Duncan James and his family have suffered a tragic blow as their dog, Jacque, passes away.

Duncan James, 41, has been inundated with messages after sharing the sad news his dog has died.

On Monday, the former Hollyoaks actor – who played Ryan Knight on the soap for two years – shared the news on his twitter page.

He wrote: “Our beloved family dog Jacque (jack) was sadly put to sleep today.”

Duncan went on to commend his mother for looking after him, writing: “[my mum] was the best mummy ever to him and is very sad but his health deteriorated due to his diabetes and blindness.

This news comes weeks after Duncan’s mum set up a fundraiser page on GoFundMe after the Yorkshire terrier was diagnosed with diabetes
This news comes weeks after Duncan’s mum set up a fundraiser page on GoFundMe after the Yorkshire terrier was diagnosed with diabetes. Picture: Getty

“May he RIP #loveyoujack.”

This news comes weeks after Duncan’s mum set up a fundraiser page on GoFundMe after the Yorkshire terrier was diagnosed with diabetes.

They were looking to raise 5,000, which was what Duncan’s mum, Fiona, was quoted for an operation for the pup.

Writing on the page, Fiona posted: “I do not have this kind of money but desperately want to give Jack the chance to restore his precious eyesight as its breaking my heart to see him so disorientated in his own home that he’s known for so long!

"Jack has been a constant companion to me, he is the sweetest loveliest dog one could ever wish for. (sic)"

Last week, Fiona sadly revealed Jack would not undergo the surgery.

She wrote: “Very sad to say, my dog Jack will no longer be able to have the operation on his eyes due to the decline of his health and the vets advice.

"Therefore I will be refunding everyone that kindly donated. Thank you for your generosity for the people that supported me and Jack. (sic)"

