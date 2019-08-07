How many kids does Lee Ryan have and who's the Blue singer's ex fiancé Sammi Millar?

7 August 2019, 15:22

Lee Ryan is currently appearing in Celebs Go Dating
Lee Ryan is currently appearing in Celebs Go Dating. Picture: E4 / Getty

The Celebs Go Dating star was positively beaming as he discussed his son playing with his pet dog.

Blue singer and former EastEnders star Lee Ryan has joined the cast of Celebs Go Dating after splitting from former fiancé Sammi Millar.

But who is she and how many kids do they have together? Here's the lowdown...

READ MORE: Celebs Go Dating viewers CRINGE as Lee Ryan gets rejected on first episode

How old is Lee Ryan from Blue?

Boy band member Lee Ryan may have been in his late teens when he first joined Blue, but now, as he appears on Celebs Go Dating, he is aged 36.

Besides Lady Colin Campbell, Ryan is the oldest contestant in the season 7 line-up of the hit E4 show.

Lee was also engaged to Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon for a time
Lee was also engaged to Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon for a time. Picture: Getty

Who is his ex-fiancé Sammi Millar?

Sammi Millar is a hairdresser who reportedly met Lee over social media site Myspace.

They were then engaged for two years, before Ryan was charged with assault, after allegedly striking Millar. The charges were then dropped, but the couple separated.

Ryan was also previously engaged to Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon in 2003, but they split before getting hitched.

How many kids does Lee Ryan have and what are their names?

In total, Lee Ryan has two children; daughter Bluebell and son Rayn.

While Rayn - who was born in 2008 - is also the son of Sammi Millar, Bluebell is the daughter of Lee and another ex called Jessica Keevil.

When is Celebs Go Dating on E4?

You can catch all the latest Celebs Go Dating action on weekday evenings from 9pm, on E4.

