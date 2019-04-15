Line of Duty viewers spot huge blunder they believe proves Hastings is corrupt cop H

15 April 2019, 11:08 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 11:09

Line of Duty
Line of Duty fans believe they have spotted an important clue. Picture: BBC

Fans are now convinced the spelling mistake will become an important clue in revealing the identity of the corrupt cop

Eagle-eyed Line of Duty fans are convinced a spelling mistake in the latest episode has revealed the identity of the corrupt cop H.

In a tripod message from the inside man telling the organised gang what to do, the person behind the mystery messages had misspelled "definitely" as "definately".

Fans are now convinced the spelling mistake will become an important clue in revealing the identity of the corrupt cop.

One wrote: "That misspelling - an error, or “definately” a clue to H’s identity? #LineOfDuty"

A second said: "Anyone else itching at the misspelling of “definitely” on that conversation with the unknown OCG leader?"

Another added: “Definately” ?? Reckon that’s a clue to his/her identity??? #LineOfDuty @Line_of_duty"

A fourth commented: "I thought that. Worth remembering. Jed doesn’t do anything by mistake."

Elsewhere, fans found themselves confused by what was going on in the action-packed episode, as H was seemingly revealed a two different people.

Two of the suspects for H appeared to be confirmed as the mystery individual at the centre of the Organised Crime Gang with DCS Hargreaves confirmed as corrupt, while Hasting appeared to be acting even more suspiciously.

