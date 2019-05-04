Line of Duty star Martin Compston assures fans he's "all good" after being involved in a car crash

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has been involved in a crash, but has assured fans he's okay. Picture: BBC

The actor was involved in an accident on Thursday night

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston was left ‘very shaken’ after a truck crashed into his taxi, according to reports.

However, he has assured fans he is okay. after he posted a screencap from the show alongside a caption that reads: "Dash cam footage of the 'H' GV that tried to take me out.

Dash cam footage of the ‘H’ GV that tried to take me out. I’m all good folks, Sunday Brunch tomorrow then the big one #seriesfinale #lineofduty https://t.co/mhEjGy4VoL pic.twitter.com/4BNaJaqrni — martin compston (@martin_compston) May 4, 2019

"I'm all good folks, Sunday Brunch tomorrow then the big one."

It was reported that the 34-year-old actor, who plays DS Steve Arnott, was hit by a HGV while in a taxi on Thursday night. It is believed he was sat in the passenger seat when the vehicle smashed into the same side, destroying the car door.

Compston was apparently on his way to a hotel when the incident occurred in Salford, Manchester while they were waiting at a red light.

Cab driver Derek Burton, 71, believed the crash was initially a bomb, adding: "Martin [Compston] screamed. We didn’t know what happened. We hadn’t seen the truck. It smashed into where he was sitting. Martin’s door was bashed in. It was probably doing 10mph but it was so big it destroyed the cab."

It’s claimed the two drivers swapped details following the accident.

The fifth series of Line Of Duty is set to climax this Sunday on BBC One on Sunday at 9pm, which will hopefully finally reveal the identity of the mysterious H.