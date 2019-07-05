Little Women FIRST LOOK as official pictures of Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan released

Little Women stars Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet. Picture: Vanity Fair / Instagram / Little Women / Wilson Webb © 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Starring Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, and Timothée Chalamet, check out the new photos of Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the beloved novel.

Little Women has given film fans a glimpse of the upcoming movie as the first official photos of the stars in costume have been released.

Emma Watson, 29, and Saoirse Ronan, 25, play sisters Meg and Jo March in the much-anticipated adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel, produced by critically-acclaimed writer-director Greta Gerwig.

And the brand new snaps saw the actresses in period dresses with straw hats and picnic baskets as their close-knit characters stood huddled together on a sandy beach for a family scene.

Featuring Emma and Saoirse's co-stars Florence Pugh, 23, who plays Amy March, and Eliza Scanlen, 20, who plays Beth March, the period pictures are just a taste of things to come.

#LittleWomen exclusive: See Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern, and more in your first look at Greta Gerwig's follow up film to Lady Bird https://t.co/nciPi5A1dx — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 19, 2019

Also starring in the feature film is Timothée Chalamet, who plays Laurie, a wealthy boy who lives next door to the sisters. Laura Dern has taken on the role of Marmee, the March sisters’ beloved matriarch, and Meryl Streep has joined the cast as sisters’ rich Aunt Josephine.

In case you're not familiar with the famous story, Little Women follows four sisters throughout girlhood as they navigate modest life during and after the American Civil War.

The emotional tale is told through the eyes of the "little women" and is a charming look at life in the late 1800s, which themes itself around strength, love and tragedy.

Emma Watson shared a first-look glimpse of the four sisters with a snap on Instagram of herself and her co-stars in character looking out of a window, tagging the movie's official Instagram page.

Last December, the Harry Potter star also paid tribute to her Little Women co-stars and director with a vintage-looking snap of the team, captioning it with a quote from the book's author, Louisa May Alcott, which read: "I could never love anyone as I love my sisters."

The book has been adapted on many occasions, most recently via a BBC miniseries starring Maya Hawke, Kathryn Newton, Dylan Baker, and Willa Fitzgerald.

The film is set for release in the UK on 17th January 2020.