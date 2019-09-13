Loose Women panel left speechless after Janet Street-Porter brags about hitting a woman with handbag

Loose Women’s Janet Street-Porter has said hitting a woman with a handbag was ‘most rewarding moment of her entire life’.

The 72-year-old was chatting to Andrea McLean, Jane Moore and Saira Khan on the ITV show yesterday when she recalled the incident.

Explaining the occasion occurred after a columnist called her out on her fashion choices, she said: “As I approached, she quaked.

‘I went up to her and said, “I read that rubbish you wrote today,” and she said, “I know it’s got my picture above it but I didn’t actually write today’s column.” ‘I went, “Don’t even dignify that rubbish with an answer like that.”‘

Janet revealed she once hit someone over the head with her handbag. Picture: ITV

Not naming the journalist, Janet continued: “I went bosh and I branded her on the forehead with my bag and she fell to the ground.

“Do you know what? That was one of the highest and most successful and rewarding moments of my entire life.”

Issuing a stark warning to the audience, she added: ‘If you see me on the underground don’t get too close.’

Janet’s confession comes after the panel discussed the moment Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger once overheard passengers on the Tube talking about her “silly” appearance.

The Bridget Jones star, 50, recalled how she was sitting next to two women and a man on the Tube who were discussing celebrities.

She explained: “They were talking about Hollywood and how Hollywood ladies are so silly, especially that Renée Zellweger.

“She doesn’t look like herself, and you can’t just do that where you go and don’t look like yourself.”

Renee then said she stood up to get off the Tube when the man looked up and said: "Oh God, you’re not —you are! Oh my God, but you look just like yourself!”

She then replied: “Yeah, it’s funny how that works, isn’t it?”