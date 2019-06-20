Here's why the Love Island stars are always wrapped in blankets - despite the warm Majorca weather

Eagle-eyed viewers have been wondering why the contestants are always draped in blankets. Picture: ITV

Why are all the Love Island contestants draped in blankets in every single episode? The weather in Majorca might explain it...

There are a number of key talking points in this year's Love Island - will Tommy Fury ever learn to make a cup of tea? Who will Maura Higgins couple up with? And why on EARTH is everyone draped in blankets the whole time in a boiling hot country?

The Love Island 2019 contestants seem to be big fans of blankets... Picture: ITV

Luckily, we have an answer to one of those questions - as it turns out it gets pretty chilly in the villa when the sun goes down.

I don't think it's very warm in the villa this year. The number of shots with them wrapped in blankets like old women is ridic #loveisland — Rosie (@rosiecbarr) June 10, 2019

is it like cold there cus i always see them walking around with blankets #loveisland — ~ jul 👑 (@sweettragich) June 18, 2019

I don’t get why they all need coats and blankets and fires your in Spain for god sake #LoveIsland — Melissa (@IrishMelissa) June 14, 2019

is it cold there or something?? why are they always wrapped in blankets?? #LoveIsland — arianne ‎⎊ (@buriedmysoul) June 10, 2019

Temperatures in Majorca drop to low 20s at night time, meaning islanders may find their Boohoo shorts and crop top co-ords aren't quite enough to keep out the chill.

And producers apparently encourage the islanders to wear minimal clothes during the day - despite the fact that it can often be quite cold.

Wes Nelson from Love Island 2018 said: "Like, I used to try and go out in a hoodie and heavily clothed in the morning because sometimes it is a bit chilly but yeah, you'd have to take that off.”

"Because obviously we'd like to be in the shade a bit of the day because it is roasting hot, so when you're in the shade it is actually quite cold."