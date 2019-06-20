Here's why the Love Island stars are always wrapped in blankets - despite the warm Majorca weather

20 June 2019, 15:29

Eagle-eyed viewers have been wondering why the contestants are always draped in blankets
Eagle-eyed viewers have been wondering why the contestants are always draped in blankets. Picture: ITV

Why are all the Love Island contestants draped in blankets in every single episode? The weather in Majorca might explain it...

There are a number of key talking points in this year's Love Island - will Tommy Fury ever learn to make a cup of tea? Who will Maura Higgins couple up with? And why on EARTH is everyone draped in blankets the whole time in a boiling hot country?

The Love Island 2019 contestants seem to be big fans of blankets...
The Love Island 2019 contestants seem to be big fans of blankets... Picture: ITV

Luckily, we have an answer to one of those questions - as it turns out it gets pretty chilly in the villa when the sun goes down.

Temperatures in Majorca drop to low 20s at night time, meaning islanders may find their Boohoo shorts and crop top co-ords aren't quite enough to keep out the chill.

And producers apparently encourage the islanders to wear minimal clothes during the day - despite the fact that it can often be quite cold.

Wes Nelson from Love Island 2018 said: "Like, I used to try and go out in a hoodie and heavily clothed in the morning because sometimes it is a bit chilly but yeah, you'd have to take that off.”

"Because obviously we'd like to be in the shade a bit of the day because it is roasting hot, so when you're in the shade it is actually quite cold."

