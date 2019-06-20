Former Love Island star Charlie Frederick slams ex Arabella Chi in furious Instagram rant

20 June 2019, 15:16 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 15:19

Charlie has gone on a rant at his ex Arabella
Charlie has gone on a rant at his ex Arabella. Picture: ITV2
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Charlie has slammed Arabella for "lying" about her Love Island appearance ahead of tonight's show.

Former Love Island contestant Charlie Frederick has shared a string of fiery Instagram messages after finding out his ex Arabella Chi has joined the ITV2 dating show.

Stunning model Arabella will be entering the villa in tonight’s episode of the show and has already revealed she dated Charlie earlier this year.

But now Charlie is claiming they were actually an item on June 5th, before she unexpectedly cut him off.

Taking to Instagram, the 2018 contestant slammed: "Right so this is an absolute madness for me.

Charlie has hit out at his ex girlfriend
Charlie has hit out at his ex girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

"Finding out that a person I'm seeing on a serious level has just strolled into the villa completely disregarding my feelings and our relationship or what we had. I feel like I have to air these screenshots because I feel like I've been completely mugged off."

Adding that he’s “truly upset” by Arabella, he said: "Every relationship has its ups and downs but these next screenshots are all within the last 2 weeks. I'm gutted and for the life of me cannot figure out why she has DONE THIS."

Charlie then went on to post a string of WhatsApp messages claiming to be from Arabella which seemingly show her asking him to come over to her house.

In the now-deleted screenshots, Charlie can be seen telling his ex: "I don't understand why you've ghosted me really doesn't seem like that's all it is.

Read More: Why was Curtis Pritchard shocked on last night's Love Island? Ex girlfriend and all rumours debunked

"Thought you'd had your phone nicked or something all you had to do was text saying I'll ring you in a few hours? But you just kept reading and not responding why would you do that."

In other messages - obtained by The Sun - the contact reported to be Arabella says she “needs him in her life" before apologising for blowing hot and cold.

When Charlie then insists he can’t go round to her house because he’s tired, one message reads: "I'm actually begging you."

Charlie - who is currently on holiday in Ibiza with fellow ex Islanders Eyal Booker, Rosie Williams and Jack Fowler - has also commented on a recent Instagram photo of Arabella: "SECRETS OUT YEAH! F**king sly as f**k."

Read More: Love Island's Joe REFUSES to apologise for 'abusing' Lucie... claiming he's done NOTHING WRONG

A Love Island spokesperson has since confirmed to us that Arabella is “100% single”.

This comes after it was revealed that current Islander Lucie Donlan also dated Charlie after he came out of the Love Island villa.

There are snaps of the couple on both their Instagram pages, with Charlie even calling her a “bev” in one of his posts.

And things are set to get awkward in tonight’s episode when Arabella enters the villa and Lucie instantly recognises her.

As she heads upstairs for the first time, Lucie says: “I recognise you! You’re my ex’s ex. I’ve stalked you [on social media] before!”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Eagle-eyed viewers have been wondering why the contestants are always draped in blankets

Here's why the Love Island stars are always wrapped in blankets - despite the warm Majorca weather
Love Island 2018 star Charlie Frederick used to date TWO members of this year's cast

Who is Charlie Frederick? Love Island 2018 star who used to date Lucie Donlan AND new girl Arabella
Lacey Turner has a very unusual home

See inside EastEnders' Lacey Turner's trendy London home as she prepares to welcome first baby
The islander won't be able to attend her sister's wedding if she stays on the show

Maura Higgins will miss her sister's WEDDING to stay on Love Island
Gemma Collins has diva meltdown on Crystal Maze as she demands producers stop the game

Gemma Collins has diva meltdown on Crystal Maze as she demands producers stop the game

Trending on Heart

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood's most loved couples

When did Mila Kunis marry Ashton Kutcher, how old were they when they met on That 70s Show and how many kids do they have?

Celebrities

The onesie can make the dogs match their owners when they lounge about the house

Dog onesies are now available on Amazon and they stop their hair from malting everywhere

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby has remained tight-lipped on her weight loss secrets

Keith Lemon on Holly Willoughby’s transformation: ‘I know how she lost the weight… but she doesn’t like to talk about it’

Celebrities

Fancy going to a wine theme park? Read on...

This WINE theme park is like Disneyland for adults

Travel

Who did Jack Osborne kill?

Hollyoaks fans confused by Jack Osborne's killing confession