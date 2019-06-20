Former Love Island star Charlie Frederick slams ex Arabella Chi in furious Instagram rant

Charlie has gone on a rant at his ex Arabella. Picture: ITV2

By Naomi Bartram

Charlie has slammed Arabella for "lying" about her Love Island appearance ahead of tonight's show.

Former Love Island contestant Charlie Frederick has shared a string of fiery Instagram messages after finding out his ex Arabella Chi has joined the ITV2 dating show.

Stunning model Arabella will be entering the villa in tonight’s episode of the show and has already revealed she dated Charlie earlier this year.

But now Charlie is claiming they were actually an item on June 5th, before she unexpectedly cut him off.

Taking to Instagram, the 2018 contestant slammed: "Right so this is an absolute madness for me.

Charlie has hit out at his ex girlfriend. Picture: Instagram

"Finding out that a person I'm seeing on a serious level has just strolled into the villa completely disregarding my feelings and our relationship or what we had. I feel like I have to air these screenshots because I feel like I've been completely mugged off."

Adding that he’s “truly upset” by Arabella, he said: "Every relationship has its ups and downs but these next screenshots are all within the last 2 weeks. I'm gutted and for the life of me cannot figure out why she has DONE THIS."

Charlie then went on to post a string of WhatsApp messages claiming to be from Arabella which seemingly show her asking him to come over to her house.

In the now-deleted screenshots, Charlie can be seen telling his ex: "I don't understand why you've ghosted me really doesn't seem like that's all it is.

Read More: Why was Curtis Pritchard shocked on last night's Love Island? Ex girlfriend and all rumours debunked

"Thought you'd had your phone nicked or something all you had to do was text saying I'll ring you in a few hours? But you just kept reading and not responding why would you do that."

In other messages - obtained by The Sun - the contact reported to be Arabella says she “needs him in her life" before apologising for blowing hot and cold.

When Charlie then insists he can’t go round to her house because he’s tired, one message reads: "I'm actually begging you."

Charlie - who is currently on holiday in Ibiza with fellow ex Islanders Eyal Booker, Rosie Williams and Jack Fowler - has also commented on a recent Instagram photo of Arabella: "SECRETS OUT YEAH! F**king sly as f**k."

Read More: Love Island's Joe REFUSES to apologise for 'abusing' Lucie... claiming he's done NOTHING WRONG

A Love Island spokesperson has since confirmed to us that Arabella is “100% single”.

This comes after it was revealed that current Islander Lucie Donlan also dated Charlie after he came out of the Love Island villa.

There are snaps of the couple on both their Instagram pages, with Charlie even calling her a “bev” in one of his posts.

And things are set to get awkward in tonight’s episode when Arabella enters the villa and Lucie instantly recognises her.

As she heads upstairs for the first time, Lucie says: “I recognise you! You’re my ex’s ex. I’ve stalked you [on social media] before!”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After