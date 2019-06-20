Who is Charlie Frederick? Love Island 2018 star who used to date Lucie Donlan AND new girl Arabella

Love Island 2018 star Charlie Frederick used to date TWO members of this year's cast. Picture: Instagram / ITV2

One of last year's Love Island bombshell contestants, Charlie Frederick, turns out to be the ex of TWO 2019 contestants. We reveal all...

Last night, Love Island bosses teased new girl Arabella Chi would be entering the villa - and no doubt causing a storm!

But, as it turns out, she has another connection to the show...her ex is none other than last year's contestant, Charlie Frederick.

The plot thickens, as not only did he date the newbie - he also used to date surfer girl Lucie Donlan.

So for those who've forgotten, here's a reminder on who Charlie is and what his highlights from last year's Love Island were...

Who is Charlie Frederick and how old is he?

You'll be forgiven if you've forgotten all about Charlie Frederick, as he was booted out the villa just days after landing in Majorca.

At the time of entering Love Island, Charlie was 23 years old and is a professional model hailing from Plymouth.

He now has an impressive 298k followers on Instagram and has bagged himself some pretty good modelling deals as a result of his stint on the hit ITV2 show.

When was he in Love Island and who was he coupled up with?

Charlie appeared on season 4 of Love Island last year - in which Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were crowned the winners.

He was coupled up with Scouse model, Hayley Hughes (ya know, the one that thought Brexit was about trees).

The pair didn't exactly hit it off though - and were dumped from the Love Island vill after just 11 days.

At the time, Hayley was furious, blaming the fact that she didn't find any of the contestants attractive.

Frederick then hit back, calling her "cold" and claiming Hayley never made the effort to get to know him.

When did he date Arabella Chi?

It's been revealed that new Love Island girl Arabella Chi dated the 2018 star before going into the villa.

In response to the news, Charlie took to Instagram and unleashed a furious rant about Arabella.

According to him, the pair were together up until 5 June, 2019 - which potentially means she applied for Love Island before they broke up. Ouch.

When was Charlie with Lucie Donlan?

In a teaser clip, we also heard surfer girl Lucie Donlan explain how she'd Insta-stalked newcomer Arabella, after she got with her ex.

Lucie features on Charlie's Instagram in a post from October 2018. It appears they used to model together, but things turned romantic.