Lucie Donlan's lookalike sister Emily Airton is a surfer girl just like the Love Island star

Lucie's sister Emily looks EXACTLY like the Love Island star. Picture: ITV2 / Instagram

Surfer girl Lucie Donlan has a sister named Emily - and they look identical!

The sister of Love Island 2019 contestant Lucie Donlan has been revealed - and she's also a surfer who lives in Newquay, Cornwall!

Her name is Emily Airton and she works as a social media and marketing assistant - and she's got over 10k followers on Instagram.

As well as working in digital marketing, Emily surfs and has modelled for various brands. In fact, Emily and Lucie used to do shoots together before Donlan entered the Majorca villa.

READ MORE: Fans speculate Lucie Donlan has QUIT Love Island after Joe's shock dumping

Ahead of sis Lucie's reality TV debut, Emily took to Instagram to celebrate, writing: "Who’s tuning into @loveisland to see @lucierosedonlantonight?! 🌴❤️I am SO excited to watch you sis! Your going to be amazing... It’s time to show the real you 🙌🏼 Love you lots!"

Emily studied Art & Design, but now works for surfing store, Ann's Cottage.

According to Emily, she's been surfing since the age of 12 and has become a Team Rider for Northcore Surf.