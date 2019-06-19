Has Lucie QUIT Love Island? Fans speculate she's left the villa after Joe's dumping

19 June 2019, 10:31 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 10:46

Love Island fans concerned Lucie has quit the show after Joe's booted out of the villa
Love Island fans concerned Lucie has quit the show after Joe's booted out of the villa. Picture: ITV2
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

After the public voted to boot Joe off of Love Island, fans are convinced Lucie has walked out of the villa.

Last night's shock dumping left Lucie in tears, as her partner Joe was booted out of the Love Island villa and she was left a singleton once more.

A teaser clip, which was played at the end of the show, now has fans convinced Lucie has left.

The 21-year-old surfer was seen crying in the short preview, saying to Joe: "It just sucks because everyone's gone off friendships and not compatibility of couples and it just sucks.

She added: "I just don't know what to do."

Joe, whose behaviour towards Lucie had raised concerns among viewers, then tried to convince the blonde beauty to stay.

He then told Lucie that he would wait for her outside the villa and believes their relationship will survive.

Before leaving the villa, Joe said to Lucie: "I found you and you're an absolute dream. I promise you I'll literally be waiting for you outside. Give me a kiss."

Speaking to the cameras in the Beach Hut later, a tearful Lucie said she said: "I don't know what I'd do without Joe, he's been my whole rock in here.

"If he was in my position, what would he do? Would he come with me or would he stay? I don't know what to do."

Surfer girl Lucie Donlan is devastated by Joe's shock exit
Surfer girl Lucie Donlan is devastated by Joe's shock exit. Picture: ITV2

Fans are now convinced Lucie will decide to leave the Love Island villa to follow Joe.

One viewer tweeted: "Lucie better not quit the show for this stupid boy."

Another added: "Lucie don't dare to quit. Think about the money. The UK has your back. We're gonna make you the winner."

Jake Quickenden also chimed in, asking: "Has Lucie actually left or is it BS #loveisland."

Despite Love Island bosses denying the rumours, fans are still convinced Lucie has walked - or is certainly considering doing so.

What do you think? Should Lucie leave to follow her heart? Or should she stay in the villa and stick it out?

