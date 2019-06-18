Love Island villa left stunned as Joe and Elma are dumped from the villa, leaving Lucie in tears

Lucie was left in tears as it was announced Joe had been dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Tonight's Love Island saw Joe and Elma dumped from the villa following the public vote.

There was another dumping on tonight's Love Island as Joe and Elma left the villa.

Earlier in the week, all the couples had to vote for the two couples they believed were the least compatible.

The couples with the lowest votes were Lucie and Joe and Elma and Anton.

Of the four, the public had the chance to vote for the two contestants they wanted to save.

Lucie was left in tears as she said goodbye to Joe. Picture: ITV

Caroline Flack returned to the villa to announce the results of the vote in tonight's shocking show, revealing Joe and Elma's time in the villa was over.

Lucie was left in tears over Joe's departure, saying in the beach hut that he had been her "rock" in the villa.

Elma said as she left that she wasn't sad, but happy she met everyone.

In a spoiler clip for tomorrow night's Love Island, Lucie can be seen struggling with a decision of whether to stay in the villa, or leave with Joe.

Elma was also voted off the show. Picture: ITV

But will Lucie move on? Or will she join Joe and leave the villa?

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After