Love Island villa left stunned as Joe and Elma are dumped from the villa, leaving Lucie in tears

18 June 2019, 22:16

Lucie was left in tears as it was announced Joe had been dumped from the villa
Lucie was left in tears as it was announced Joe had been dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tonight's Love Island saw Joe and Elma dumped from the villa following the public vote.

There was another dumping on tonight's Love Island as Joe and Elma left the villa.

Earlier in the week, all the couples had to vote for the two couples they believed were the least compatible.

The couples with the lowest votes were Lucie and Joe and Elma and Anton.

Of the four, the public had the chance to vote for the two contestants they wanted to save.

Lucie was left in tears as she said goodbye to Joe
Lucie was left in tears as she said goodbye to Joe. Picture: ITV

Caroline Flack returned to the villa to announce the results of the vote in tonight's shocking show, revealing Joe and Elma's time in the villa was over.

Lucie was left in tears over Joe's departure, saying in the beach hut that he had been her "rock" in the villa.

Elma said as she left that she wasn't sad, but happy she met everyone.

In a spoiler clip for tomorrow night's Love Island, Lucie can be seen struggling with a decision of whether to stay in the villa, or leave with Joe.

Elma was also voted off the show
Elma was also voted off the show. Picture: ITV

But will Lucie move on? Or will she join Joe and leave the villa?

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Caroline Flack shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her in her slinky gold dress

Love Island host Caroline Flack stuns in revealing gold dress - as she announces tonight's dumping
Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

When is Love Island on tonight and who's in the 2019 cast?

A winter version of Love Island is reportedly on the cards

ITV 'planning a winter Love Island' to be filmed in South Africa later this year
Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa

Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard

Celebrities

Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer coupled up with Joe Garratt

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran stars in the new Heinz ketchup advert

Ed Sheeran's DM to Heinz resulted in him starring in their advert for tomato ketchup

Food & Health

The stunned guest shared the text messages on social media

Bridezilla slammed for asking guests to cover their tattoos for their wedding

News

Bring Your Dog To Work Day is almost upon us!

When is Bring Your Dog To Work Day 2019 and what's it all about?

Lifestyle

Jeremy Kyle refuses to appear before MPs following death of guest

Jeremy Kyle refuses to appear before MPs to give evidence following death of guest

Celebrities

Tesco is selling boxes of Passion Fruit Martini for only £12

Tesco is selling boxes of Passion Fruit Martini for only £12

Lifestyle