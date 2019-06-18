Love Island host Caroline Flack stuns in revealing gold dress - as she announces tonight's dumping

18 June 2019, 20:29

Caroline Flack shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her in her slinky gold dress
Caroline Flack shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her in her slinky gold dress. Picture: Instagram

Here's where to get Caroline Flack's glamorous gold dress from tonight's Love Island episode.

Love Island host Caroline Flack returns to our screens tonight, revealing the latest islanders to be dumped from the villa.

And what better way to deliver the savage news than to dress to impress in a slinky gold number?

Sharing a sneak peak of what's to come, Flack took to Instagram and revealed her gorgeous look with her 2million followers.

READ MORE: Aftersun viewers convinced Caroline Flack and Wes Nelson are flirting

Caroline Flack shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her in her slinky gold dress
Caroline Flack shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her in her slinky gold dress. Picture: Instagram / Caroline Flack

Where is Caroline Flack's gold dress from?

If you would like to get your hands on Caroline Flack's look from tonight's Love Island, you can visit the Michelle Mason website here.

The dress will set you back £242.

Flack also posted a picture of her relaxing by the pool of her Majorca villa
Flack also posted a picture of her relaxing by the pool of her Majorca villa. Picture: Instagram / Caroline Flack

The 39-year-old TV presenter also shared an intimate snap on her Instagram earlier in the day, where she relaxed by the pool topless. She added the caption "Finding peace here."

In tonight's dumping, Lucie, Joe, Anton or Elma are all vulnerable - but unlike previous dumpings, the public have been voting for two individuals they want to boot out, regardless of who they're coupled up with.

Fans are currently speculating that Joe Garratt will get the big E, as well as new girl Elma.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island's Joe was dumped from the villa

Love Island villa left stunned as Joe and Elma are dumped from the villa, leaving Lucie in tears
Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

When is Love Island on tonight and who's in the 2019 cast?

A winter version of Love Island is reportedly on the cards

ITV 'planning a winter Love Island' to be filmed in South Africa later this year
Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa

Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard

Celebrities

Lucie Donlan is one of the first 12 confirmed Love Island contestants

Who is Lucie Donlan? Love Island 2019 contestant and surfer coupled up with Joe Garratt

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran stars in the new Heinz ketchup advert

Ed Sheeran's DM to Heinz resulted in him starring in their advert for tomato ketchup

Food & Health

The stunned guest shared the text messages on social media

Bridezilla slammed for asking guests to cover their tattoos for their wedding

News

Bring Your Dog To Work Day is almost upon us!

When is Bring Your Dog To Work Day 2019 and what's it all about?

Lifestyle

Jeremy Kyle refuses to appear before MPs following death of guest

Jeremy Kyle refuses to appear before MPs to give evidence following death of guest

Celebrities

Tesco is selling boxes of Passion Fruit Martini for only £12

Tesco is selling boxes of Passion Fruit Martini for only £12

Lifestyle