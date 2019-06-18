Love Island host Caroline Flack stuns in revealing gold dress - as she announces tonight's dumping

Caroline Flack shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of her in her slinky gold dress. Picture: Instagram

Here's where to get Caroline Flack's glamorous gold dress from tonight's Love Island episode.

Love Island host Caroline Flack returns to our screens tonight, revealing the latest islanders to be dumped from the villa.

And what better way to deliver the savage news than to dress to impress in a slinky gold number?

Sharing a sneak peak of what's to come, Flack took to Instagram and revealed her gorgeous look with her 2million followers.

Where is Caroline Flack's gold dress from?

If you would like to get your hands on Caroline Flack's look from tonight's Love Island, you can visit the Michelle Mason website here.

The dress will set you back £242.

Flack also posted a picture of her relaxing by the pool of her Majorca villa. Picture: Instagram / Caroline Flack

The 39-year-old TV presenter also shared an intimate snap on her Instagram earlier in the day, where she relaxed by the pool topless. She added the caption "Finding peace here."

In tonight's dumping, Lucie, Joe, Anton or Elma are all vulnerable - but unlike previous dumpings, the public have been voting for two individuals they want to boot out, regardless of who they're coupled up with.

Fans are currently speculating that Joe Garratt will get the big E, as well as new girl Elma.