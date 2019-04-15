Jake Quickenden sends fans into meltdown with revealing 'bulge' selfie

15 April 2019, 17:28 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 18:08

The singer has shared yet another daring mirror selfie
The singer has shared yet another daring mirror selfie. Picture: Jake Quickenden
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Dancing on Ice star Jake looks happy to see us!

Jake Quickenden has got his fans feeling all hot and bothered after posting yet another X-rated snap on his Instagram.

The 30-year-old singer and Dancing on Ice champion posted a topless picture of himself in just a towel... and there's something that's caught everyone's eye.

He posted the steamy picture with the caption: "It’s all fun and games until the towel falls down!", egging on fans to post some equally steamy comments.

Read more: Jake debuts his brand new set of gnashes after forking out for veneers.

Jake is definitely not shy about getting his kit off
Jake is definitely not shy about getting his kit off. Picture: Jake Quickenden

Jake's followers were clearly impressed by what they saw, with one user called mrs_dutton16 commenting: "Bloody hell. You’re going to have someone’s eye out with that".

Another called lm_1979 added: "Tried tipping my phone, like one of those pens where the towel disappears, but it didn’t work!"

This isn't the first time Jake's graphic 'bulge' has made an appearance on his Instagram, as the star is no stranger to a risqué pic or two.

Over half of his recent Instagram posts show off his ripped torso, but we're not complaining.

And we're sure his girlfriend, business owner Sophie Church, isn't complaining either!

