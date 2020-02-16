ITV confirm Love Island will not air tonight following tragic death of Caroline Flack

Love Island will not air tonight following the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: PA/ITV

Love Island will return tomorrow at its normal time on ITV2, show bosses have confirmed.

Love Island will not air tonight following the tragic death of Caroline Flack, ITV have confirmed.

In a statement released earlier today, a spokesperson said that the decision has been made 'out of respect for Carolline's family'.

The full statement reads: “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family. Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

Caroline Flack tragically died aged 40. Picture: PA

Caroline Flack's family confirmed the tragic news that she had died yesterday.

They said in a statement: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

ITV later released a statement saying: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.