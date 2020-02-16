ITV confirm Love Island will not air tonight following tragic death of Caroline Flack

16 February 2020, 18:21 | Updated: 16 February 2020, 18:22

Love Island will not air tonight following the death of Caroline Flack
Love Island will not air tonight following the death of Caroline Flack. Picture: PA/ITV

Love Island will return tomorrow at its normal time on ITV2, show bosses have confirmed.

Love Island will not air tonight following the tragic death of Caroline Flack, ITV have confirmed.

In a statement released earlier today, a spokesperson said that the decision has been made 'out of respect for Carolline's family'.

Love Island stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack after she's tragically found dead aged 40

The full statement reads: “Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.

“After careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death we have decided not to broadcast tonight’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family. Love Island will return tomorrow night which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.”

Caroline Flack tragically died aged 40
Caroline Flack tragically died aged 40. Picture: PA

Caroline Flack's family confirmed the tragic news that she had died yesterday.

They said in a statement: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

Caroline Flack's heartbroken boyfriend Lewis Burton posts beautiful tribute to tragic Love Island star

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

ITV later released a statement saying: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield was visibly upset on tonight's Dancing On Ice

Phillip Schofield cries as Holly Willoughby pleads for 'kindness' during Dancing On Ice tribute to Caroline Flack

Dancing On Ice 2020

Hamish Gaman will not appear on tonight's episode of Dancing On Ice

'Vulnerable' Hamish Gaman pulls out of tonight's Dancing One Ice and claims someone is 'trying to destroy' his reputation

Dancing On Ice 2020

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore have shared their anguish over the tragic loss of their friend

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling share loving tributes to tragic Love Island pal Caroline Flack
Olly Murs and Caroline Flack met in 2011 when they presented The Xtra Factor

Olly Murs 'hasn't stopped crying' since learning of the tragic death of close friend Caroline Flack

Celebrities

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has written a beautiful tribute to the star

Caroline Flack's heartbroken boyfriend Lewis Burton posts beautiful tribute to tragic Love Island star

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Kate Middleton has spoken openly about her experience of motherhood

Kate Middleton opens up about 'mum guilt' in revealing podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher

Lifestyle

All we know about Lewis Burton, the sportsman partner of Caroline Flack

Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton? Tragic Love Island star's tennis player partner

Celebrities

Queen Bee has won The Masked Singer

All the identities of The Masked Singer finalists after Queen Bee is crowned winner
Katherine Jenkins was unveiled as Octopus on The Masked Singer tonight

The Masked Singer's Octopus' identity revealed as she comes third in competition
Caroline Flack has tragically died aged 40

Love Island stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack after she's tragically found dead aged 40

Celebrities