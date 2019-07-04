When does Love Island USA start, who are the contestants and can I watch it in the UK?

4 July 2019, 16:01

Love Island USA kicks off next week
Love Island USA kicks off next week. Picture: CBS

Love Island USA kicks off next week - here's everything you need to know about the brand-new series

Arielle Vandenburg is the host of Love Island USA
Arielle Vandenburg is the host of Love Island USA. Picture: CBS

We still can't get over the absolute madness that is this series of Love Island (see: the post Casa Amor recoupling drama), but it turns out there's an entirely new series about to be thrown into the mix.

Love Island USA starts on July 9th (next Tuesday), and will see a host of American singles head to Fiji to look for love.

It will be the first time ever the show has been filmed in the South Pacific (the UK version is in Majorca).

Unlike the UK version, it looks like Love Island US might be considerably less raunchy - given that it airs at 8PM on CBS.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is the host of Love Island USA?

The American version of Caroline Flack will be Arielle Vandenberg, who has starred in Epic Movie and How I Met Your Mother.

Arielle said: “As a huge fan of the show, I can’t tell you how excited I am to be hosting Love Island this summer."

Who are the contestants on Love Island USA?

See below for the full list of contestants:

Alana Morrison, 21, New Haven, Connecticut

Alana Morrison
Alana Morrison. Picture: CBS

Elizabeth Weber, 24, New York City

Elizabeth Weber
Elizabeth Weber. Picture: CBS

Kyra Green, 22, Los Angeles

Kyra Green, 22, Los Angeles
Kyra Green. Picture: CBS

Alexandra Stewart, 25, Los Angeles

Alexandra Stewart, 25, Los Angeles
Alexandra Stewart. Picture: CBS

Mallory Santic, 25, Vancouver, Washington

Mallory Santic
Mallory Santic. Picture: CBS

Caroline "Caro" Viehweg, 21, Los Angeles

Caroline "Caro" Viehweg
Caroline "Caro" Viehweg. Picture: CBS

Cashel Barnett, 27, Sacramento, California

Cashel Barnett
Cashel Barnett. Picture: CBS

Yamen Sanders, 24, Los Angeles

Yamen Sanders, 24, Los Angeles
Yamen Sanders, 24, Los Angeles. Picture: CBS

Michael Yi, 29, Miami

Michael Yi
Michael Yi. Picture: CBS

Weston Richey, 25, Dallas

Weston Richey
Weston Richey. Picture: CBS

Zac Mirabelli, 22, Chicago

Zac Mirabelli, 22, Chicago
Zac Mirabelli, 22, Chicago. Picture: CBS

How can I watch Love Island USA in the UK?

Love Island US does not yet have an air date in the UK, but there's always a chance it might be broadcast over here it it's a hit - so watch this space

