Is Love Island USA live and how far behind are the UK?

Love Island USA is airing on ITV2. Picture: ITV2

Is Love Island USA a repeat? And has it been filmed during lockdown? Find out everything...

For anyone who has been missing the UK version of the show, Love Island USA is now coming to ITV2.

The American version of the reality programme is being broadcast at 9pm from September 7, with this year’s contestants sure to bring a lot of drama.

But is Love Island USA a repeat or is it being aired at the same time as the US? Here’s what we know…

Is Love Island USA live?

While Love Island USA is currently still being filmed, the series is currently two weeks behind the live show across the pond.

Love Island USA is set to start this month. Picture: ITV

This means the contestants are already well into their Island journey as the series debuted on August 24th.

The show is being filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, which means the line-up of singletons had to quarantine before entering the luxury villa.

Set in Las Vegas, the cast formed their own social ‘bubble’ in an apartment on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are retuning to present the series on the contestants’ journey to find The One and bag the $50,000 cash prize.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said: “We’re thrilled that ITV2 can bring the latest US version of Love Island to viewers this year. Las Vegas may seem like an odd destination for the show but the canny producers have beaten COVID with a show that adheres to all production protocols and that could well be sensational.

“Certainly the ‘villa’ is impressive and the cast diverse and amazing. We believe Love Island fans will embrace this Sin City twist, my bet is the series will be another big hit.”

This comes after ITV announced the UK version of Love Island 2020 was cancelled back in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the network aired season one of Love Island: Australia over the summer, which originally aired all the way back in 2018.

