How can I watch Love Island USA in the UK? How to stream the American version online

How to watch Love Island USA in the UK. Picture: CBS

Love island USA premiered on CBS last night, but is it available to stream online in the UK?

Just when you thought you couldn't possibly take any more Love Island drama in your life, the USA has only gone and launched their own version.

Love Island USA is being filmed in Fiji and the first episode kicked off last night to torrential rain.

Love Island USA kicked off on 9 July. Picture: CBS

The show's whopping $30million (£23.9million) budget has helped to create possibly the best villa of all time, and we can't wait for the inevitable drama to unfold.

Is Love Island USA airing in the UK?

Sadly, there are no current plans for the US version of the show, which is on CBS in America, to air in the UK.

Can I stream and watch Love Island USA online in the UK?

There are, however, a few ways to watch the show online.

CBS All Access (where you can watch the channel's shows online) offers a one-week free trial subscription service. After that, you can pay $5.99 (£4.80) per month for the ads-included subscription, or $9.99 (£8.01) for ad-free.

You will need to pay with United States-registered payment to access the service.

How is Love Island US different to the UK version?

The show's format has stayed mostly true to the ITV2 version, but there are a few key differences - it will be slightly less raunchy and also include less swearing.

Producer David Eilenberg told Entertainment Weekly: “We have to conform to broadcast standards, so what happens with language and – to some extent – what we see visually will be a little different because of the platform were on."

Who are the contestants on Love Island USA?

Click here for the full list of contestants on the show.