Love Island will return for summer 2021, ITV bosses confirm

4 March 2021, 12:27

Love Island will return this summer
Love Island will return this summer. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Love Island series seven will air on ITV2 this summer after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV have confirmed Love Island will return to our screens this summer.

The hit dating reality show was cancelled last year after the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to film.

Laura Whitmore will return to host the hot ITV2 reality series
Laura Whitmore will return to host the hot ITV2 reality series. Picture: ITV

Today, TV bosses revealed that the show will be returning, with a handful of new singletons looking to find love.

ITV2 have promised "lots of twists and turns" in the new series, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans.

Director of television Kevin Lygo said there was "so much to look forward to" this spring and summer.

The new series is expected to start in June
The new series is expected to start in June. Picture: ITV

At the moment, a start date has not been confirmed for the seventh series, but it is believed we'll only have to wait until June.

The announcement that the show is returning comes just over a week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England's roadmap out of lockdown, with all restrictions being lifted by June 21.

Along with the successful Covid-19 vaccine roll out across the UK, other TV programmes may also be able to return to normal.

The new series is set to be full of twists and turns
The new series is set to be full of twists and turns. Picture: ITV

It is believed that the seventh series of Love Island will be filmed in the original Mallorca villa, but The Sun has reported that bosses are looking for back-ups incase circumstances change.

An insider told the publication: “In a perfect world Love Island would be filmed at original villa they use in Mallorca.

“But the pandemic has meant contingency plans are more important than ever and other locations have been discussed for the show.

“The Greek island of Crete was one which became a favourite due to its accessibility and stunning locations.

“Nothing is off the cards for Love Island at the moment."

