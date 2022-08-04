Love Island finalists greeted by friends and family as they return home

The Love Island 2022 finalists looked ecstatic to be home. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide, alongside the other finalists, touched down in London this week following the show's finale on Monday night.

Love Island's 2022 finalists have returned to the UK after Ekin-Su and Davide were named as winners of the series, walking away with a massive £50,000.

Luca and Gemma, Andrew and Tasha and Dami and Indiyah flew back to London Stansted with the winners, where they were greeted by emotional family and friends.

The reality show stars looked in high spirits as they walked out of the airport, with all couples still looking very loved up.

Ekin-Su and Davide could be seen kissing and holding hands as they met one another's family and friends as well as some new fans waiting at the sidelines for a picture.

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide were greeted by friends and family. Picture: Alamy

Tasha also looked ecstatic to be reunited with her family, and was pictured running and jumping on her dad as they left the airport.

In one picture, the star could be seen having a group hug with her friends and family while Andrew did the same with his nearest and dearest.

Davide was emotional as he reunited with his friends. Picture: Alamy

Ekin-Su and Davide shared a kiss as they left the airport. Picture: Alamy

Gemma and Luca left the airport holding hands, and looked delighted to be back on home soil, sharing a kiss for the cameras before posing for pictures with fans.

Tasha ran to hug her dad as she left London Stansted with Andrew. Picture: Alamy

Gemma and Luca smiled for the cameras as they arrived back in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Indiyah and Dami were also greeted by family and friends at the airport.

The couple were pictured holding hands and sharing a kiss as they arrived, looking more in love than ever.

Indiyah and Dami shared a kiss as they met with friend, family and new fans. Picture: Alamy

The final of Love Island 2022, hosted by Laura Whitmore, took place on Monday evening where Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned the winners.

Gemma and Luca came in second place, followed by Indiyah and Dami in third place and Andrew and Luca in fourth place.

Following the final, it was revealed that Davide and Ekin-Su won by a landslide with 63.69% of the votes. Read more here.

