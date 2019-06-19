Love Island viewers catch Amy’s ‘smug’ face as Caroline Flack announces Joe and Lucie's split

Amy and Lucie’s friendship has gone downhill since Amy called out the surfer for not spending enough time with the girls. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Eagle-eyed fans are not happy with Amy as they spotted her reaction to the latest dumping.

Last’s night Love Island was an emotional one, as Joe and Elma were dumped from the island.

Joe and Lucie were split as a couple, as was Anton and Elma.

Having been together since the beginning of the series, Lucie was emotional to see Joe leave the villa.

However, it was Amy’s reaction to Caroline Flack announcing the couples were going to be split that left viewers reeling.

Eagle-eyed fans are not happy with Amy as they spotted her reaction to the latest dumping. Picture: ITV

As she entered the Love Island villa, Caroline announced that from the public vote, one person from each couple would be sent home, meaning Joe and Lucie were to be split.

After the news was announced, the camera panned to Amy, who looked too “happy” and “smug” for some viewers.

One fan commented on Twitter: “Did you see Amy desperately trying to fight back and hide her smile when she found out Lucie was in the bottom two?”

Another added: “Anyone else notice amy’s smug face when Lucie and Joe were in the bottom two.”

Joe and Lucie were shocked at the news. Picture: ITV

Amy after successfully turning all the girls in the villa against Lucie. Getting Joe sent home, all while playing the victim. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CYdoT0dXhl — Naveed Lannister🇬🇧 (@Nav_a12) June 18, 2019

A third person tweeted: “Amy looked WAY too smug when Caroline said one from each couple was staying whilst the other was being dumped from the island... #LoveIsland.”

Amy and Lucie’s friendship has gone downhill since Amy called out the surfer for not spending enough time with the girl.

In recent heated conversations, Amy attempted to let Lucie know she was upset by her distance, however, the pair don’t appear to have put their tiff behind them.

