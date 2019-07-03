Love Island viewers turn on furious Anna as they brand her a ‘hypocrite’ for yelling at Michael

Love Islands's Anna was left shocked at Michael's decision. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island’s latest recoupling was arguably the most tense episode of all time, and viewers are still reeling from the scenes.

Last night’s Love Island saw Casa Amor come to an end, as the contestants were reunited in an explosive recoupling.

One of the most shocking results of the evening was when Amber returned to the villa to find Michael had chosen to dump her and recouple with new girl Joanna.

The beauty therapist, as well as her friends Amy, Anna and Maura, were left shocked at his choice.

In a preview for tonight’s show, Anna can be seen arguing with Michael in a heated row, most likely about him recoupling with a new girl.

Michael left Amber single as he decided to couple up with new girl Joanna. Picture: ITV

Anna and Michael can be seen arguing in a preview from tonight's episode. Picture: ITV

Earlier in the episode, Anna made the decision to recouple with new boy Ovie, leaving Jordan single.

This has led many viewers to turn on the brunette beauty, calling her a “hypocrite” for getting angry at Michael, when some believe what she did is the same.

One fan commented on Twitter: “Why does it look like Anna is arguing with Michael about choosing Joanna when she left Jordan for the same reason #LoveIsland.”

Another added: “Okay Anna is a really good friend for sticking up for Amber but come on gyal you literally did what Micheal did #LoveIsland.”

Amber was left shocked at Michael's decision. Picture: ITV

A third echoed these thoughts, writing: “Why does it look like Anna is arguing with Michael about choosing Joanna when she left Jordan for the same reason #LoveIsland.”

However, others have defended Anna, saying that her relationship with Jordan was not as serious or defined as Amber and Michael’s.

One person commented: “The difference between Anna and Micheal is that Michael and amber has specified where they were In there couple. Jordan and Anna hadn’t which he acknowledged himself so can everyone pipe down saying Anna is a hypocrite #LoveIsland.”

Watch the fall out from the recoupling on tonight’s Love Island on ITV2 at 9PM.

