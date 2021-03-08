Love Island Australia season 2: What happened to Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham?

8 March 2021, 14:21

Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham won Love Island 2019
Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham won Love Island 2019. Picture: Instagram

Where are Love Island 2019 winners Anna and Josh now? Are they still together? Here's what we know...

**Warning Love Island Australia 2019 spoilers below**

With Married at First Sight Australia officially coming to an end, now we’ve turned our attention to Love Island Australia instead.

The second season of the show originally aired back in 2019, but it is currently being shown on ITV2 to get us through another few weeks of lockdown.

But what happened to winners of the show Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham and are they still together now?

Are Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham still together?

The short answer is no.

Josh and Anna broke up after their Love Island Australia win
Josh and Anna broke up after their Love Island Australia win. Picture: Instagram

Unfortunately, Australia’s golden couple confirmed they had split back in November 2020.

After a year together, the former couple took to break the news to their fans.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika Power speaks out on Love Island rumours

“It is with great sadness that Josh and I are going out separate ways,” Anna said, adding: “I know that so many of you are invested in our relationship but please know we did everything we could to make it work.

“It's extremely difficult to break up with someone who you still love but it is the right thing to do.”

Josh later explained they had ‘grown apart’, writing on his own social media: “We have had an amazing journey but unfortunately sometimes relationships don't work out and two people grow apart.”

Anna and Josh moved in together in Melbourne last June last year after six months of dating, but previously said lockdown had put a strain on their relationship.

Speaking on their YouTube channel in September, Josh admitted: “We've definitely stepped on each others toes too much being stuck in an apartment, trapped.

“I'm sure heaps of people feel the same way. Sometimes in a relationship you need a bit of space from one another for it to be healthy, but Covid lockdown does not allow for that.”

Anna added: “It's been good. It's been testing during COVID.”

The reality star has since opened up about how she’s coping with the break up, telling her social media followers: “It has been quite hard. There's just a lot going on.”

Now Read: When was Love Island Australia season 2 filmed?

