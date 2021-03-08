Married at First Sight Australia’s Jessika Power speaks out on Love Island rumours

Jessika Power has spoken out on rumours she's joining Love Island UK. Picture: Instagram

Jessika Power previously said she'd love to appear on the UK version of Love Island.

Married at First Sight Australia fans will know Jessika Power caused controversy during her time on the show when she embarked on an affair with co-star Dan Webb.

But two years after the show originally aired Down Under, rumours are now flying around that Jess is tipped to join the Love Island line up here in the UK.

The Instagram influencer said she was ‘very open to these shows being able to work for your love life’, telling the Daily Mail: "I would be very open to coming over to the UK and doing a show like that".

The reality star later added she would ‘100 per cent’ like to take part in the UK edition of Love Island.

Jessika Power and Dan Webb got together during Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

However, Jess has since denied she is heading into the villa, and confirmed that she is happy in her current relationship with aspiring rapper Filip Poznanovic.

"Can confirm I am NOT doing Love Island haha and am happy in my current relationship with my partner," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Jessika went public with her other half earlier this year, and the pair even shared sweet messages to each other on Valentine’s Day.

Posting a snap of the happy couple staring into one another’s eyes, Jessika simply wrote: “🌹HVD🌹”

Alongside a video of the pair, Filip added: “Happy valentines day to the most beautiful woman on earth....

“Words cannot describe the type of person you are. I love you 😘”

Back on MAFS, Jessika was originally paired with Mick Gould, but secretly began a relationship with Dan Webb, who was 'married' to Tamara Joy on the show.

That romance didn’t last long after Dan brutally dumped her during a live TV interview a few months after the show.

After facing some backlash for her behaviour on the show back in 2019, Jessika later admitted she regretted the way she treated her MAFS co stars.

During an interview with A Current Affair, the star said: “I wish I could’ve said something to Mick straight away; I wish I could’ve sat him down and Tamara - I feel terrible, I went against complete girl code, I went behind her back.”

She also said: “Some of my behaviour is disgusting, some of my behaviour is going to paint me in a negative light.

“If people are going to label me as Australia’s Most Hated Woman, fine, do that, that’s totally fine.”

