Married At First Sight Australia’s Martha Kalifatidis claims Mick Gould knew about Jessika Power's affair

2 March 2021, 14:47 | Updated: 2 March 2021, 15:10

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Jessika Power embarked on an 'affair' with her Married at First Sight Australia co-star Dan Webb back in 2019.

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’ve been watching Married at First Sight Australia, you’ll know that Jessika Power and Dan Webb were part of the biggest storyline when they embarked on an affair.

The couple started dating behind their partners’ backs, with Mick Gould and Tamara Joy supposedly none the wiser until the truth was revealed at a very awkward commitment ceremony.

But now fellow MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis has since claimed that Mick actually did know about Jessika’s cheating.

Speaking on Pete and Sam's Reality News, Martha said: "I love Mick."

Jessika Power was matched with Mick Gould on Married at First Sight Australia
Jessika Power was matched with Mick Gould on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

When Pete responded: "You love Mick? That seems weird Martha because you stuck up for Jess when she cheated and had a little go at him.”

Martha said back: "The funny thing about Mick and Jess and Dan, is Mick knew about Dan and gave him his blessing.

"I do regret supporting Jess because I think it was a bad decision. Tamara genuinely got hurt and I feel bad about that."

Despite Martha’s claims, Mick was seemingly shocked when it was revealed Jessika and Dan had been dating, and blasted his ex-wife as a ‘selfish brat’.

He shouted at the time: "I've been forced to stay here by myself for nothing.

"Now this all makes sense, you made me stay here, you dragged me here by myself and made me look like an idiot and go mental, so you could play footsies and flirt with him.

"You are the most selfish brat ever. You spoilt brat! You selfish b***h. Unbelievable."

The experts controversially allowed Jessika and Dan to continue the process as a brand new couple and they made it all the way to the end of the show.

At the final commitment ceremony, they decided to try and make things work on the outside world.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t last long and things unravelled during a live TV interview just a few months after the finale.

