Married at First Sight Australia's Mark Scrivens gushes over new girlfriend two years after dumping Ning Surasiang

Mark Scrivens was paired with Ning Surasiang on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

Mark Scrivens has got a new girlfriend after he broke up with Ning Surasiang during Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia has been airing on E4 this winter, despite actually being filmed all the way back in 2018.

And while we’ve enjoyed all the twists and turns this season has given us - thanks Dan Webb and Jessika Power - a lot has happened since the cameras stopped rolling.

Viewers will know that Mark Scrivens shocked the nation when he brutally dumped ‘wife’ Ning Surasiang at the altar during their final commitment ceremony.

Ning Surasiang was paired with Mark Scrivens on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

But it looks like he’s well and truly moved on from the drama as he’s happily loved up with his girlfriend of two years Bianca Chatfield.

Read More: Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

Mark got into a relationship with fellow reality star Bianca shortly following the final episode aired back in 2019 after they started speaking on Instagram.

Bianca previously starred in Australian TV show The Block which sees couples compete against each other to renovate houses and sell them at auction for the highest price.

She told The Herald Sun last year: "A lot of people wouldn't know we've been together for a year because we were so conscious of keeping it on the down low.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

"For us, it was a real relationship and nothing to do with TV. Even though I'm a public person I've always kept my personal life private. But now we're like whatever, it's going well and really cruisy."

Back on the show, Ning revealed that she had developed feelings for Mark, but at the last moment he said he didn’t want to continue their relationship into the real world.

He said at the time: “Ning I came on here to find love but I haven’t found it with you.

“Even though my feelings for you are strong, I don’t see these feelings being strong enough to survive after this experiment ends.

“And they aren’t strong enough to ask you to move your entire life and three children to another city for me.

“In you I have found an awesome person that I respect, admire, adore. This has been one of the most…’

A furious Ning then Interrupted his speech, saying: “Just stop. This is bull****,” and went on to call him ‘selfish’ before storming away.

Ning is also now happy with her boyfriend Kane Micallef after meeting him on Tinder.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia’s Sam Ball said he felt 'cheated' at being matched with Elizabeth Sobinoff