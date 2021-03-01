Where is Love Island Australia season 2 filmed?

Love Island Australia was filmed in Fiji. Picture: ITV2

Where is the Love Island Australia season 2 villa? Here's what we know about the new location...

Love Island Australia season 2 is on hand to get us through the last few weeks of lockdown.

The series was originally shown Down Under back in 2019, but now us Brits get to watch the drama unfold.

But while the first season was filmed in Majorca, the location was changed for the second instalment so producers could create even more drama.

So, where is Love Island Australia filmed?

The Love Island Australia villa was made by 200 people. Picture: ITV2

Where was Love Island Australia filmed?

Love Island Australia 2019 was filmed in Fiji.

Read More: Love Island Australia season 2: Meet the cast and find them on Instagram

The producers changed the location as it’s closer to Australia, which meant the producers could easily bring in new cast members at short notice.

Majella Wiemers, ITV Studios’ head of entertainment, said it was ‘easier’ to film in Fiji.

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, she said: “We still have a crew of casting agents back in Sydney who are selecting contestants while the show’s on air to come into later episodes.

"We can be more reactive and send someone in within 48 hours if we think they’d be good for the villa.”

Love island Australia season 2 was filmed in 2019. Picture: ITV2

Fiji is a country in the South Pacific and has stunning white beaches.

Just like all the other Love Island villas, this luxury home features a huge bedroom for all the contestants to sleep in, living room, outside kitchen and giant pool.

There is also a Hideaway away from the rest of the singletons for some lucky couples to enjoy.

It took over 200 people to build the villa, and there were 60 cameras and 60 microphones.

Love Island Australia follows the exact same format as the UK version and sees a group of singles looking for The One while living in a huge villa together.

The Islanders must be coupled up with another contestant, or risk getting dumped, as the overall winning couple receives $50,000 (£39,000).