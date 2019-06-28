Where is Caroline Flack's black fruit playsuit from? Here's where to buy the Love Island host's outfit

Love Island host Caroline Flack stuns in black fruit patterned playsuit tonight. Picture: ITV2 / Next

By Emma Clarke

The Love Island host is returning to the villa tonight to announce the Casa Amor twist - but where's her black fruit playsuit from? Here's the lowdown...

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack is returning to our screens tonight to drop the Casa Amor bombshell to this year's contestants - and to whisk the ladies away to the second villa, of course!

And what better way to deliver the dramatic news than by dazzling in a cheeky playsuit?

Sharing a sneak peak of her outfit with her 2.1million followers, Flack posted a preview clip of tonight's episode, in which she can be seen wearing a black, fruit-patterned playsuit, paired with black sandals.

Should you wish to replicate Caroline's look, you can purchase the fun playsuit on the Next website here.

It's available in sizes 6-16 and is an absolute bargain at £35.00.

The fruity print includes pineapples, cherries, lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruit. Better still, it has handy pockets to store your phone!

Caroline Flack wowed in this blue floral dress in last night's episode. Picture: ITV2

As well as sharing her look for tonight, Flack, 39, shared a picture of her enjoying a pint on her Story, basking in the sun while in Majorca.

On last night's episode, Caroline wowed in a blue, floral dress by Caroline Constas. Its original price was a whopping £907, but it was dropped to £453 in the sale. Unfortunately for fans, the summer dress is now sold out.

Just last week, the Love Island host donned a gorgeous gold dress from Michelle Mason, which was priced at £242.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After