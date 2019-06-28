Where is Caroline Flack's black fruit playsuit from? Here's where to buy the Love Island host's outfit

28 June 2019, 20:50 | Updated: 28 June 2019, 20:51

Love Island host Caroline Flack stuns in black fruit patterned playsuit tonight
Love Island host Caroline Flack stuns in black fruit patterned playsuit tonight. Picture: ITV2 / Next
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

The Love Island host is returning to the villa tonight to announce the Casa Amor twist - but where's her black fruit playsuit from? Here's the lowdown...

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack is returning to our screens tonight to drop the Casa Amor bombshell to this year's contestants - and to whisk the ladies away to the second villa, of course!

And what better way to deliver the dramatic news than by dazzling in a cheeky playsuit?

Sharing a sneak peak of her outfit with her 2.1million followers, Flack posted a preview clip of tonight's episode, in which she can be seen wearing a black, fruit-patterned playsuit, paired with black sandals.

Should you wish to replicate Caroline's look, you can purchase the fun playsuit on the Next website here.

It's available in sizes 6-16 and is an absolute bargain at £35.00.

The fruity print includes pineapples, cherries, lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruit. Better still, it has handy pockets to store your phone!

Caroline Flack wowed in this blue floral dress in last night's episode
Caroline Flack wowed in this blue floral dress in last night's episode. Picture: ITV2

As well as sharing her look for tonight, Flack, 39, shared a picture of her enjoying a pint on her Story, basking in the sun while in Majorca.

On last night's episode, Caroline wowed in a blue, floral dress by Caroline Constas. Its original price was a whopping £907, but it was dropped to £453 in the sale. Unfortunately for fans, the summer dress is now sold out.

Just last week, the Love Island host donned a gorgeous gold dress from Michelle Mason, which was priced at £242.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Anton angered Love Island viewers

Love Island fans think Anton Danyluk is in LOVE with Molly-Mae Hague after ‘sneaky’ behaviour
The gorgeous new islander will definitely turn heads in the villa

New Love Island contestant Dennon Lewis was racially abused during a Falkirk match
Ghostbusters hit cinemas in 1984

When is the new Ghostbusters movie released, who is in the cast with Paul Rudd and is there a trailer?

News

Tonight's episode will be jam-packed full of drama

Love Island first look: Lucie confesses feelings for Tommy ahead of Casa Amor split
Charley Webb has hit back at parent-shamers

Emmerdale star Charley Webb hits back at mum-shamers over parenting criticism

Trending on Heart

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Caroline Flack gives awkward response as Keith Lemon asks her about Harry Styles relationship

Celebrities

Audra only consumes liquids

Woman hasn't eaten in 97 days and claims she 'breathes in energy' instead of food

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has spoke of her concerns about spending time in the heatwave with baby Rex

Stacey Solomon opens up on fears of taking newborn baby Rex outside during heatwave

News

Here's what music featured on Love Island last night

What songs were on Love Island last night? All the tracks including the 'Toxic' cover revealed
Everything you need to know about the new Charlie's Angels movie with Kristen Stewart

When is the new Charlie's Angels film released, who in the cast with Kristen Stewart and what's the trailer?