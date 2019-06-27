Love Island gives us sneaky FIRST GLIMPSE of Casa Amor

This year's Casa Amor bombshell sees the Love Island GIRLS head to the second villa. Picture: ITV

The infamous second villa is set to welcome the girls and a brand new group of boys in just a few days time – and we can't wait

Love Island producers gave viewers a sneaky glimpse of Casa Amor last night and we couldn't be more excited for the shake-up.

Fans went wild on social media when the cameras appeared to cut to a shot of the controversial second villa, which is set to welcome the girls and a group of new boys in just a few days time.

According to reports, ITV2 show bosses have handpicked a different Mallorcan property this year – one that is allegedly one the market for an eye-watering £2.5million – and claim it's there to "help romance and not cause splits" in the wake of last year's complaints.

Twitter exploded with memes when Love Island viewers spotted Casa Amor on screen. Picture: ITV

One eagle-eyed viewer tweeted: "Anyone else notice the little zoom in on Casa Amor at the end of that challenge?"

Another added: "Was that a sneaky lil’ zoom in on the new Casa Amor at the end of the game?"

A third exclaimed: "Was that casa amor I just saw?????"

Anyone else notice the little zoom in on Casa Amor at the end of that challenge? 😏 #LoveIsland — Melissa Sharman (@melissasharmanx) June 26, 2019

DID ANYONE ELSE SEE CASA AMOR POP UP ON THEIR SCREEN #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Wdc89V5ArW — hiba (@hi6aa) June 26, 2019

Did anyone else see the zoom in of casa amor then? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lPc4MAmTMt — Rachel Noble (@RachelMayNoble) June 26, 2019

The sprawling holiday home will make its dramatic return on Wednesday night's episode and is sure to test even the strongest of couples with its fresh cohort of contestants.

However, in a twist of events, it will be the women who pack up and leave the original villa, waving bye bye to their partners in exchange for a bevvy of potential matches.

The second property, which is just a stone's throw from the Love Island villa, was first brought into the mix in 2017 and threw a very large spanner in the works.

Since its debut two years ago it's appeared in every series since, much to the delight of the viewers, but it has come with its fair share of criticism.

Jack Fincham's ex-girlfriend Ellie Jones was famously brought into Casa Amor during 2018's summer of love, leaving his girlfriend Dani Dyer distraught as she believed he was going to cheat.

The scandal caused over 2,000 Ofcom complaints – a fact that has no doubt had a hand in this year's decision to dial down the drama.

Love Island airs weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.