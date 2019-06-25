This year's Casa Amor bombshell sees the Love Island GIRLS head to the second villa

Love Island girls will be moving. Picture: ITV2

By Naomi Bartram

The ladies will be heading to the infamous second villa for the first time ever next week.

Just as the drama is heating up on Love Island, ITV2 bosses are about to throw a spanner in the works by introducing the controversial second villa Casa Amor.

But while the boys are usually relocated to the rival house to meet a bunch of new ladies, this year the GIRLS will be given a chance to spend some time away from their partners for the first time.

A TV source told The Sun: “In an epic plot twist the female Islanders will head to Casa Amor while the boys stay put at the main villa.

“The finer details are still being discussed with producers but the plan is for all the Islanders to leave the main villa in four Land Rovers.

Will the girls' heads be turned in Casa Amor? Picture: ITV2

“The girls will travel to Casa Amor but the boys will be redirected back to the villa.”

If that wasn’t exciting enough, 12 new Islanders will be joining the couples as part of the shock twist which is set to take place next week.

While the likes of Amy Hart, Maura Higgins and Amber Gill will be introduced to six hunky new men, a host of new single girls will be entering the main villa to get to know the current boys.

The return of Casa Amor is sure to bring some drama as last year saw Josh Denzel brutally pick new girl Kaz Crossley over Georgia Steel.

Winner of the 2016 series Kem Cetinay also kissed Chyna Ellis during his stay at Casa Amor, leaving Amber Davies furious. So it’s fair to say we’re in for a very interesting few days…

This comes after the first Casa Amor Islander was revealed as builder Dan Rose who is reportedly setting his sights on Amy.

The 23-year-old from Coventry was described by a close friend as "ruthless" as he arrives with a plan to steal the beauty from ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard.

A source told The Mirror: "Dan is ruthless and will shake things up massively."

The source added: "His usual type is blonde and slim, and Amy fits the bill perfectly

"His arrival is going to cause major destruction in the villa - especially with Curtis."

Watch this space!