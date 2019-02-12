Love Island couples: Which couples are still together and which have split? From Wes and Megan to Jack and Dani

Which Love Island couples are going strong? Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

Love Island couples Kaz and Josh, Megan and Wes and Adam and Zara have recently announced their splits – so who is still together?

Love Island couples may appear very much in love when they’re sunning themselves abroad on the ITV2 reality show.

However, the couples are really tested when they leave the villa and head back to reality.

While some couples thrive outside of Love Island, others sadly end – take a look at where all the couples are now:

Kaz and Josh [SPLIT]

Kaz and Josh recently announced their amicable split. Picture: Instagram

Kaz and Josh made it to the final of Love Island 2018 following a turbulent time in the villa.

The couple appeared to be happy until they announced their split in February 2019.

The couple have gone separate ways with no hard feelings, with Kaz sharing a picture on her Instagram page with her ex, captioning it: “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again.”

Megan and Wes [SPLIT]

Megan and Wes' were living together when they announced their split. Picture: Instagram/ Wes Nelson

Meghan and Wes had moved in together when they split in early 2019.

After signing up for Dancing On Ice, Megan fell out with Wes’ skating partner Vanessa Bauer after the Love Island star accused the professional of “tactically” splitting from her boyfriend.

Weeks later Megan and Wes announced their split.

Jack and Dani [TOGETHER]

Dani Dyer and Jack are still going strong. Picture: Instagram/ Jack Fincham

Although they split for a short time after Love Island, winners Jack and Dani are still going strong.

Adam and Zara [SPLIT]

Zara and Adam recently split after remaining close following Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ Zara McDermott

Adam and Zara have kept a low profile since Love Island, focusing on their relationship.

However, the couple recently announced their separation, with Zara writing on social media: “I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways.

“I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him & our time spent together. I have tried so hard to be the best person I can possibly be and to make it work.”

Laura and Paul [SPLIT]

Laura and Paul never made it to girlfriend and boyfriend even though they made it to the final of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ Laura Anderson

Laura and Paul connected later in the Love Island villa, but appeared very into each other as the final came around.

However, after only a few months the couple went their own ways.

Georgia and Sam [SPLIT]

Sam accused Georgia of being unfaithful following their split. Picture: Instagram/Georgia Steele

Georgia and Sam didn’t waste anytime moving in together following their time on Love Island.

However, only months later the couple split, with Sam accusing Georgia of being unfaithful to him with her ex boyfriend.

Georgia denied the accusations.

Charlie and Ellie [SPLIT]

Ellie and Charlie split months after leaving the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/Ellie Brown

Charlie and Ellie celebrated leaving Love Island with a lavish holiday to Monaco.

However, the couple didn’t last and later announced their split online, insisting they both wish each other well.

Samira and Frankie [SPLIT]

Samira left Love Island to go after Frankie, but their romance didn't last. Picture: Instagram/Samira Mighty

Samira ended up leaving Love Island early in order to be reunited with Frankie.

The couple enjoyed a few romantic months together before splitting.

Are any Love Island couples still together?

Olivia and Alex Bowen

Olivia and Alex Bowen are now married. Picture: Instagram/ Olivia Buckland

2016 Love Island stars Alex and Olivia Bowen are still very much together – and married!

The couple made it to the final of Love Island – which Cara and Nathan ended up winning - and were engaged months later.

The couple now live together with their two dogs after tying the knot in 2018.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are still going strong. Picture: Instagram/ Camila Thurlow

Camilla and Jamie left Love Island eager to see what would happen in their relationship.

A year and a half later and the couple are still smitten and have just bought a house together.

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever

Jess and Dom are now married after meeting on 2017's Love Island. Picture: Instagram/ Dom Lever

Jess and Dom only had eyes for each other during 2017’s Love Island.

Only months after Love Island ended, Jess and Dom announced they were engaged and tied the knot in Mykonos in 2018.

Nathan and Cara

Nathan and Cara now have a song together, Fred. Picture: Instagram/ Cara De La Hoyde

Nathan and Cara won Love Island in 2016, and although they split for a short amount of time, now have their own family.

The couple have a son together, Fred, and are planning their wedding.