Love Island fans convinced Paige and Finn had sex in the villa on tonight's episode

The first couple of the 2020 series appeared to get really close underneath the duvet.

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp are possibly this year's cutest couple, and fans are convinced they decided to take things further on tonight's episode of Love Island.

Finn, 20, wrote Paige, 22, an adorable speech on yesterday's episode before asking the beautiful blonde Scot to be his girlfriend.

And tonight's episode showed the evening following his romantic gesture, and the pair were spooning, and er... moving around quite a bit.

Twitter was going wild for the pair, and everyone was discussing whether or not they sealed the deal.

One said: "Paige and Finn had sex, I recognise the coyness", while another said: "Finn and Paige having that new relationship sex yh".

More chimed in, with one fan stating: "I'm confused, what did Paige and Finn get up to in bed? Did they have sex or???!!! That code talk was bunk".

The morning after the incident, all of the islanders cheered the couple on, as they looked bashful.

Finn then joined Luke M and Luke T in the garden for a debrief, where they spoke in a very strange code about toast.

Who knows what they meant, or what actually happened, as we can only guess.

But we are loving the pair together and reckon they'll make it all the way to the final.