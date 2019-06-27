How old is Maria Wild? Meet the new Love Island girl and VIP host from Cheltenham

Maria is an absolute worldie who will undoubtedly turn heads. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The blue-eyed beauty is one of the bombshells for Casa Amor

We cannot wait for the tornado that is Casa Amor to hit the islanders, it's going to be so juicy.

Maria is one of the newbies, so what do we know about her?

Who is Maria Wild and how old is she?

Maria is 22 years old and is from Cheltenham, just like 2017's Chris Hughes.

She is a VIP host and describes herself as a strong seven or a weak eight out of 10.

What is Maria's Instagram handle?

You can give her a follow on @mariacarmelwild - it's got a few stunning selfies, and plenty of bikini pics.

She has 5.5k followers before heading in but that'll skyrocket without a doubt.

Who does Maria fancy in the villa?

Maria admitted: "Deep down it is Anton but I just can't stop thinking about when he went in and talked about having a wandering eye".

She wasn't initially attracted to him but now she thinks he is funny and sweet.

Maria loves a successful guy who is ambitious and hard working.

What else has she said?

The VIP host has said her definition of girl code is being honest with each other and sticking together.

She also reckons she'll get on with Lucie and Maura the best and commented that "all the other girls are acting like they don't talk about sex".