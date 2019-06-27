How old is Maria Wild? Meet the new Love Island girl and VIP host from Cheltenham

27 June 2019, 22:15 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 22:16

Maria is an absolute worldie who will undoubtedly turn heads
Maria is an absolute worldie who will undoubtedly turn heads. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The blue-eyed beauty is one of the bombshells for Casa Amor

We cannot wait for the tornado that is Casa Amor to hit the islanders, it's going to be so juicy.

Maria is one of the newbies, so what do we know about her?

View this post on Instagram

Arabian sunset

A post shared by Maria Wild (@mariacarmelwild) on

Who is Maria Wild and how old is she?

Maria is 22 years old and is from Cheltenham, just like 2017's Chris Hughes.

She is a VIP host and describes herself as a strong seven or a weak eight out of 10.

What is Maria's Instagram handle?

You can give her a follow on @mariacarmelwild - it's got a few stunning selfies, and plenty of bikini pics.

She has 5.5k followers before heading in but that'll skyrocket without a doubt.

View this post on Instagram

shady

A post shared by Maria Wild (@mariacarmelwild) on

Who does Maria fancy in the villa?

Maria admitted: "Deep down it is Anton but I just can't stop thinking about when he went in and talked about having a wandering eye".

She wasn't initially attracted to him but now she thinks he is funny and sweet.

Maria loves a successful guy who is ambitious and hard working.

What else has she said?

The VIP host has said her definition of girl code is being honest with each other and sticking together.

She also reckons she'll get on with Lucie and Maura the best and commented that "all the other girls are acting like they don't talk about sex".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Marvin Brooks is one of the six new boys set to enter Love Island's Casa Amor.

Who is Marvin Brooks? 29-year-old Love Island star and Harry Redknapp’s personal trainer
Beautiful Belle will be heading into the villa

Who is Belle Hassan? Meet the new Love Island girl whose dad is a Game of Thrones actor
Jourdan is a professional model and will definitely turn heads

Who is Jourdan Riane? Love Island 2019 star and model/actress from Essex
Stevie Bradley is one of the six new boys entering Love Island's Casa Amor.

How old is Stevie Bradley? Meet the new Love Island guy and student from Isle of Man
Ovie Soko is joining Love Island in the Casa Amor twist

Who is Love Island's Ovie Soko? Meet the pro basketball player from London

News

Trending on Heart

Dan Rose, 21, has already hit the headlines for admitting he wants to steal Amy from Curtis.

Who is Love Island’s Dan Rose? Meet the bathroom salesman from Nuneaton
Nabila is ready to shake up the villa

Who is Nabila Badda? New Love Island girl and hostess from London
George has a killer jawline and will slay in the villa

Who is George Rains? Love Island new guy and builder from Essex
Joanna Chimonides has her eye on Anton

Who is Joanna Chimonides? 2019 Love Island star and recruitment consultant from London
Lavena is a 23-year-old from Croydon

Who is Love Island's Lavena Back? Meet the new Casa Amor girl from Croydon