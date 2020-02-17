Iain Stirling fought back tears during beautiful tribute to Caroline Flack on tonight's Love Island

17 February 2020, 21:51

Tonight's episode of Love Island began with an emotional tribute to its former presenter, the late Caroline Flack.

Love Island's narrator, Iain Stirling struggled to fight back tears on the start of tonight's episode as he gave an emotional speech to honour the late Caroline Flack, who tragically took her own life over the weekend.

He thanked his co-star for being a "true friend" to him in the moving tribute, and the 32-year-old begged people to be "kinder, always show love and listen to one another" following the news that the former host had passed away after a battle with mental health.

Love Island's dedication to Caroline was very emotional
Love Island's dedication to Caroline was very emotional. Picture: ITV
Iain and Caroline were friends for years
Iain and Caroline were friends for years. Picture: Instagram

The ITV reality dating show was pulled off the air this weekend out of respect for the 40-year-old presenter, and aired again tonight without the usual Just Eat advert and instead with the details for The Samaritans.

Iain's moving dedication to Caroline read: "We are all absolutely devastated by the news that Caroline - a much loved member of our 'Love Island' family - has passed away.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time. Caroline and me were together from the very start of 'Love Island' and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were an important part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers.

Iain and Caroline were very close
Iain and Caroline were very close. Picture: Getty

"Like many of you, right now we are trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try to be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had, making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you, Caz."

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans.

You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.

