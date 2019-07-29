What is India Reynolds' job? Here's what the Love Island finalist does for a living

29 July 2019, 22:25

Here's what the Love Island finalist does for a living. Picture: ITV2

Brunette beauty India Reynolds came third place with Love Island favourite, Ovie Soko. But what does she do for a living? We reveal all...

The Love Island 2019 final is here - as fans are about to finds out who is crowned this year's winners.

Sadly, Love Island favourites Ovie Soko and India Reynolds came third place and will not be claiming victory.

But what does the stunner do for a living?

What is India Reynolds' job?

India is 28-years-old and comes from Reading, just outside of London.

The stunner was revealed as the new bombshell and was one of the last ones of this series.

She's known as "India Reyn" on her social accounts but her full surname is Reynolds.

India is a model, and has previously done Page Three for The Sun.

She's signed by IMM Models and is managed by Force1 Management, who already have many famous ex-islander on their books such as Wes Nelson and Georgie Steele.

She also has a vegan food Instagram and is a keen chef - we can't wait to see her cooking up a storm.

What's Ovie's net worth?

While the Love Island star's exact salary is unknown, it's been reported that the basketball player is earning something in the region of £100,000 to £200,000 per year.

Those who play within the NBA can earn millions a year, but those in the lower leagues tend to earn around £39,000.

Of course, Ovie would have earned money from brand endorsements, too.

