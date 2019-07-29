Love Island fans fuming as Ovie Soko comes in third place with partner India Reynolds

29 July 2019, 22:10

Fans are fuming that Ovie Soko didn't win
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island fans are NOT happy that Ovie came in third place - with many claiming he should have won alone!

With the Love Island final in full swing, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds were the latest couple to bid farewell to the villa, coming in third place following Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins.

But viewers are fuming at the results, with many claiming the fan favourites should have WON.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “NO NO NO Ovie should of won"

Another said: “Ovie deserves 50k for himself for single handedly saving this season."

While a third added: “Ovie and india deserves better than third place."

Ovie won over the hearts of the nation when he joined the show during Casa Amor week.

He finally found his match when bombshell India strutted in and swiftly coupled up with the basketball player.

Elsewhere on the show, Ovie, India, Curtis, Maura and the other two final couples - Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea - got ready for the annual Love Island Summer Ball.

The emotional finale saw the girls spent the day picking out their perfect dresses and the boys bonding over their journey while trying on their suits.

And love was certainly in the air, as the Islanders were then tasked with revealing their true feelings for one another in front of their friends.

Curtis and Maura were up first, with Curtis admitting he’d found “the most beautiful princess in all the lands”

He said: “Once upon a time, there was man on a journey. He had one goal in mind on his journey of crazy events. That goal, was to find a princess. This princess wasn’t just any princess, she was the most beautiful princess in all the lands…”

Maura then added: “Curtis. Here before you I stand a very different woman, to the one who walked in the villa seven weeks ago. I had to spend my first few weeks watching somebody else fall in love with you, when all I really wanted was it to be me you were dancing with...”

Ovie was next to open up, as he reminisced over his first date with India.

He said: “Since you took me on that first breakfast date, the good energy hasn’t stopped since. You’ve cheered me up and made me smile and you’ve even had Mr Cool feeling nervous. If there was one thing I could change, it would have been that you would have come sooner...”

The Islanders celebrated their journey together
Keen to make his speech unique, Greg penned a poem for Amber, as he recited: “I’m going to keep this short and sweet, just like when we first came to meet. Up in the Hideaway sheltered from the trouble, we instantly connected and formed our own little bubble…"

But Tommy wins the prize for the most dramatic speech as he dropped his cue cards on the floor before declaring: “This isn’t me. I want my heart to speak to you, not my mouth. From the first moment I walked up into the Hideaway, I instantly knew I had seen the most beautiful girl on this entire planet. You’re absolutely everything I’ve ever wanted in a girl…”

