Who won Love Island last year and where are the previous winners?

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island winners: From babies to cheating scandals - here's what happened next with the champions of the ITV2 dating show.

With Love Island almost over for another year, we’ve started to think about what the four final couples might get up to once they’ve left the villa.

Will they bag their own reality spin-off shows, or maybe find themselves breaking up just weeks after the cameras stop rolling?

So, as the likes of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, and Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea get ready for a whirlwind few months, here’s a quick recap of where all of the winners from seasons past are now…

Who won Love Island last year?

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won after coupling up right from the start, and staying together through the whole series.

Despite a few minor bumps in the road - like when Jack’s ex girlfriend Ellie entered Casa Amor - there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that these two were going to scoop the crown, and the £50k prize money.

After leaving the villa, the reality stars wasted no time moving in together and set up a base in London's posh Canary Wharf just three weeks after the show wrapped.

However, after rumours of tension between the pair, they ended up splitting just a few weeks later, before swiftly getting back together just in time for their reality show.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be as Jack announced they'd ended it for good in April this year.

Now, Dani is dating her childhood boyfriend Sammy Kimmence with the pair looking very loved-up on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jack is hoping to find the one on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating along with the likes of Lauren Goodger and fellow ex-Islander Megan Barton-Hanson.

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley – 2015 winners

Jess and Max were crowned the first-ever winners of Love Island, sharing the £50k prize.

But unsurprisingly, the couple split just weeks after they left the villa, saying they “tried to make it work”, but failed.

Former cricket player Max went on to date plenty more reality stars including Charlotte Crosby and former Love Islanders Naomi Ball (season 1) and Zara Holland (season 2).

He also recently split with last season’s finalist Laura Anderson.

Max has also appeared on Ex On The Beach, and now spends his time posting a lot of topless selfies on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jess now describes herself as a ‘beauty and fashion influencer’ and boasts more than 350k followers on social media.

As well as doing a bit of modelling, Jess recently gave birth to her first child Presley James Lawry, with fiancé Dan Lawry.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey - 2016 winners

Cara and Nathan won over the nation back in 2016 after falling for each other from the get go.

Soon after the show ended, Cara moved into a flat with Nathan in Essex.

In early 2017, the pair briefly split and then announced they were expecting their first baby together.

But luckily the pair rekindled their love just before their son Freddie-George was born in December 2017.

Showing they’re stronger than ever, Cara and Nathan got married earlier this year and even admitted they’re planning more children.

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay - 2017 winners

Unfortunately, Amber and Kem were another winning couple that parted ways pretty soon after the final.

Following just 132 days of dating, they released a statement which said: “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends."

Amber has since bagged herself a lead role on the Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5, while she also filmed her own reality show based on the production.

Her ex Kem has also cemented his own TV career regularly appearing as a presenter on Good Morning Britain and This Morning.

He also starred in his own reality shows Straight Outta Love Island, You vs Chris & Kem, and even reached the final of Dancing on Ice.

