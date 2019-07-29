Orange is the New Black viewers are surprised by the Netflix show's Love Island reference

By Emma Clarke

Fans of the Netflix show were shocked when they saw Fig watching the hit ITV2 series.

Orange Is The New Black returned to Netflix for the final time, as season 7 dropped on the streaming site last week.

While the popular prison drama is best known for its hard-hitting storylines about the female inmates of Litchfield Prison, and even explored the impact of the ICE detention programme in the States in its final instalment, fans spotted an unusual pop culture cross-over in season 7.

That's right - hit British reality TV show Love Island make an unlikely appearance on the Netflix show.

Even OITNB's Natalie Figueroa is a Love Island fan. Picture: Netflix

It came when former warden, Natalie Figueroa, was slumped on her sofa watching television (like most of us while watching the drama from the Majorca villa).

Partner Joe Caputo entered the room, wanting to tell her about his day, but no-nonsense Fig was quick to shut him up so she could watch her favourite flick.

Although it was last year's season, fans were gobsmacked to see Adam Collard and Niall Aslam on Fig's telly.

One fan wrote: "Wow so Love Island made Orange Is The New Black."

Another added: "They’re watching last year’s Love Island on Orange is the New Black. Completely forgot that Nial guy."

A third tweeted: "YALL THEY WERE WATCHING LOVE ISLAND ON ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK IM SCREAMINGGGGG."

Wow so #loveisland made orange is the new black pic.twitter.com/n74BB7vche — ANDROID18☠️ (@onlystarve) July 27, 2019

They are watching love island on Orange is the new black #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1foN4rbhAZ — jumbajuicy (@jumbajuicy) July 27, 2019