When is Orange is the New Black season 7 on Netflix, who’s in the cast and how is the series going to end?

Orange is the New Black season 7 will be available on Netflix from July 26. Picture: Netflix

The seventh and final series will be available to binge-watch on Netflix this summer! Watch the brand new trailer and find out more on the cast, the plot and the release date.

Orange is the New Black is back!

The much-anticipated seventh and final series is retuning to Netflix in just a few months so you can spend your summer binge-watching the popular American comedy-drama.

But which of your favourite female inmates are starring in the upcoming season, what is the exact release date and how will the story end?

Here's everything you need to know about Litchfield's latest chapter.

When is Orange is the New Black season 7 on Netflix?

Season 7 of US show Orange is the New Black will return to Netflix on Friday July 26, 2019.

The entire series will drop on the same day – UK viewers will be able to watch from 8am – so you can stream every single episode in one sitting.

We don't know about you but we'll be cancelling our weekend plans to catch the ladies of Litchfield's latest onset of drama.

The ladies of Litchfield are back for season 7 this summer. Picture: Netflix

Who’s in the cast of Orange is the New Black season 7?

The latest trailer has given us a glimpse at which iconic characters are returning for OITNB's final hurrah.

And despite not revealing any footage of the actual show, the behind-the-scenes snippets are enough to work out who is coming back to our screens with a bang.

It looks as though Taylor Schilling (Piper Chapman), Laura Prepon (Alex Vause), Uzo Aduba (Crazy Eyes), Danielle Brooks (Taystee), Dascha Polanco (Daya Diaz), Taryn Manning (Pennsatucky), Adrienne C. Moore (Black Cindy), Jackie Cruz (Flaca), Natasha Lyonne (Nicky Nichols), and Kate Mulgrew (Red) have made it through to the final season.

OITNB will debut all 13 episodes July 26, 2019 on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

As for Diane Guerrero (Maritza Ramos), Kimiko Glenn (Soso) and Lori Tan Chinn (Chang), who were all missing from season six? "If the story takes us there, it has to be organic for us," producer Tara Herrmann told THR.

"We never want to suddenly be in a world that we haven’t set up. But we love those characters and miss them as storytellers for sure, so we hope to always see them."

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted costumes for Elizabeth Rodriguez (Aledia), Lea DeLaria (Boo) and Constance Schulman (Yoga Jones) in the clip, however there has still been no word on whether Laverne Cox (Sophia) will reprise her role.

How is the series 7 going to end?

A synopsis released by Netflix said: "The ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever."

Teaser clips and first-look photos have also shown Piper out in the real world – no orange overalls, no prison cell.

This sparked rumours that the seventh and final season will follow her journey post-jail as she navigates life on the outside.

Her wife Alex is still locked up so there's bound to be some romantic drama there, plus this season is also said to shed light on the corruption and institutional racism within the prison system.

Piper Chapman has been released from prison in the seventh and final season of the show. Picture: Netflix

Season 6 focused on immigration as ICE (Immigration Crime Management) bought and totally took over the jail, so we're guessing there will be a follow-up storyline there, too.

And we still need to find out what happened to Blanca Flores (Laura Gomez), who was taken to an immigration detention centre at the end of last series!

Friendships are on the rocks, relationships are tested and we're sure there's plenty more drama to come.

We just hope they tie up all the loose ends. Still, not long to wait now.

Seasons one to six of Orange is the New Black are available for catch-up on Netflix right now.