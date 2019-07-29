How long is the Love Island final and what time is tonight's episode on?

Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island final. Picture: ITV2

By Emma Clarke

Here's the lowdown on this year's Love Island final - including start time, episode length and more.

Love Island 2019 is drawing to a close for another year - with fans eager to find out whether Tommy and Molly-Mae, Curtis and Maura, or Amber and Greg will take the crown.

But what time is tonight's episode on ITV2 and how long will the final be? Here's the lowdown...

Who's in the Love Island 2019 final?

Over the last seven weeks, the public have gotten to know the stars of series 5 and have been invested not only in their dating lives, but the friendships they've made in the villa.

Last night, Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk and East End makeup artist Belle were booted out of the competition, after getting down to the final four couples.

Now, the final three couples competing for the £50k prize money include Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, and Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

As usual, Love Island will kick off at 9pm on ITV2 tonight.

How long is tonight's episode?

Tonight's Love Island episode will be slightly longer than usual, given that it's the final of this year's show.

It is scheduled to run for an hour and a half, ending at 10:30pm - however. as it is live tonight, it may overrun slightly.

How does the Love Island final work and what do the winning couple get?

Based on the public vote, presenter Caroline Flack will declare this year's winning couple, who will bag themselves a hefty £50k prize - as well as string of commercial deals after exiting the villa.

There is, of course, a catch; the winning couple will have to choose from two envelopes - one has the prize money in, the other is empty. The person with the prize envelope then gets to choose whether to split the money, or take it all for themselves. Savage!

Who won Love Island last year?

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham wore the crown last year, but sadly parted ways a few months after leaving the villa. Dani is now dating Sammy Kimmence.