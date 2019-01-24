Caroline Flack boyfriends: From Harry Styles to Andrew Brady as Love Island host is spotted ’snogging’ AJ Pritchard

Caroline Flack and AJ Pritchard were reportedly seen kissing at the NTAs. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Caroline Flack, 39, was spotted “snogging” AJ Pritchard, 24, at the National Television Awards – but who has the Love Island presenter previously dated?

Caroline Flack, host of Love Island, made headlines at the 2019 NTAs when she was reportedly seen getting close to Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Pritchard.

Caroline, who has previously dated Andrew Brady, Prince Harry and Harry Styles, was reportedly seen with the professional dancer's arm around her following the award show.

Caroline and AJ are yet to speak out on the romance speculation – but who else has Caroline dated? Take a look:

2009: Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Caroline Flack had a short romance in 2009. Picture: PA

In 2009, Caroline and Prince Harry – now married to Meghan Markle – got close after being introduced by a mutual friend.

However, their romance was cut short when the press found out.

In her book Storm In A C Cup, Caroline opened up on her brief relationship with the Prince.

“To meet a prince is so unlikely, it would be weird not to acknowledge it. However, once the story got out, that was it”, she said.

“We had to stop seeing each other. I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry's bit of rough."

2011: Olly Murs

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack hosted The X Factor together . Picture: PA

While a romance between Olly and Caroline has never been confirmed, speculation the pair were an item during their time co-hosting the X Factor was unmissable.

2011: Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Caroline Flack dated when Harry was 17. Picture: PA

Caroline famously dated One Direction member Harry Styles in 2011.

Caroline was 31 at the time, and Harry was 17.

2014: Jack Street

Jack Street and Caroline Flack moved in together in 2014. Picture: Getty

.

Jack, Sam Smith’s music manager, and Caroline dated for sometime and even moved in together in 2014.

However, during Caroline’s time on Strictly Come Dancing, the pair split.

In 2015, they rekindled their romance before splitting again.

2018: Andrew Brady

Andrew Brady and Caroline Flack announced their engagement shortly after they started dating. Picture: Instagram

Caroline started dating Andrew Brady in 2018 and the pair moved in together after only a month.

Later in the year, the pair announced on Instagram they were engaged.

However, after a dramatic split and on-off period, the pair split for good.

2019: AJ Pritchard

AJ Pritchard and Caroline were said to be very close at the afterparty. Picture: PA

Caroline and Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard were spotted getting very close at the 2019 National Television Awards.

The Mirror reported the pair were seen “snogging” on a sofa at the afterparty.

A source said the pair walked “hand-in-hand” as they sought a quiet corner at the awards show.