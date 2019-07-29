Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea's relationship timeline: a look back at their Love Island journey

Greg and Amber are finalists on Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV

Amber and Greg became Love Island finalists after getting together in the last few weeks

Love Island series five is coming to an end, and Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds and Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill will battle in out in the final tonight.

Greg and Amber got together around five weeks into the show, after Amber had been through a tumultuous few weeks with Michael Griffiths - who left her for Joanna Chimonides after meeting her in Casa Amor.

On the night they first met, Amber received a text telling her to head to the hideaway for a date with the new bombshell.

Amber headed up there, but encountered an obstacle when she couldn't open the door to the garden - meaning Greg and Amber's first meeting was pretty awkward.

Struggling with the door, she exclaimed: “How do I get out?”, and Greg replied: “There’s no handle on the outside! Shall we just have a date through the glass?”

Things went uphill from there, though, as the pair ended up bonding when she finally got through the door.

However, things weren't plain sailing from then on - as Joanna was dumped from the island, and Michael set his sights back on Amber.

Amber then had a big decision to make in the next recoupling - with viewers mostly clamouring her to pick Greg over Michael.

Prior to the recoupling, Amber told Michael: “I don’t think you had any idea how much I liked you.”

Amber, Michael and Greg were briefly embroiled in a love triangle. Picture: ITV

Michael then replied: “For me, it was hard to see. I felt like I was constantly chasing you. I could not read you. I was constantly questioning it. I didn’t ever want to hurt you. I’m deeply sorry. I do want you to know that I’m still here for you.”

Amber responded with: “It’s alright. It’s just annoying though. I just thought everything would be ok. I do feel like it’s partly my fault. It’s upsetting because I know I don’t open up to people and I don’t show people how much I like them.”

Michael then said “I know that you have a heart of gold. You’ve just got a strange way of showing it sometimes.” Amber and Michael laugh together.

Amber joked: “Watching you with lovely Joanna who is not catty and lets you talk about your issues but she doesn’t make you laugh as much as me though!”

Despite hints that she would go back to Michael, Amber ended up choosing Greg - and the couple have gone from strength to strength ever since.

The pair even sparked rumours they had sex in the bedroom, with a source telling The Sun: "They were both moaning lots, especially Amber. The villa was super happy she may have got her happy ending but no one knows what went on.

Amber and Greg sparked rumours that they slept together in a recent episode. Picture: ITV

"Everything is saying they did bits and Amber deserves a bit of happiness but maybe it shouldn’t have been so loud!"

Greg and Amber have since remained loved-up, and are now second favourite to win the show (after Tommy and Molly-Mae).