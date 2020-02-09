Who is Love Island's Jordan Waobikeze and what's the Casa Amor bombshell's Instagram handle?

The islander has caught the eye of Rebecca. Picture: ITV

Jordan is one of the newest additions to the Cape Town villa and we cant wait to see more of the islander.

Jordan Waobikeze came in to Love Island as one of the six new bombshells during the Casa Amor section of the show.

The hunk has made his mark and was one of the lucky few who managed to stay in the villa, here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Jordan Waobikeze

Jordan is a 24-year-old administrator from London.

Describing himself in three words, Jordan explained that he is: "easygoing, cheeky and spontaneous", adding: "I’m goingto bring energy and fun to the villa.

He said: "I’m cheeky but I always tell the truth, I say things as I see them and I’m hoping I can find someone to take home to my mum.

"My family’s seal of approval is very important. I’ve been single for a year and a half so I’m looking for love."

What's Jordan's Instagram?

The islander is on @jordanwaobikeze if you fancy giving him a follow.

Who is Jordan coupled up with?

As soon as Jordan headed into the villa, chemistry was apparent between him and Geordie islander Rebecca Gormley.

The 21-year-old model was instantly attracted to him and she decided to keep the bombshell in the villa.