Who is Love Island's Jordan Waobikeze and what's the Casa Amor bombshell's Instagram handle?

9 February 2020, 22:01

The islander has caught the eye of Rebecca
The islander has caught the eye of Rebecca. Picture: ITV

Jordan is one of the newest additions to the Cape Town villa and we cant wait to see more of the islander.

Jordan Waobikeze came in to Love Island as one of the six new bombshells during the Casa Amor section of the show.

The hunk has made his mark and was one of the lucky few who managed to stay in the villa, here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Jordan Waobikeze

Jordan is a 24-year-old administrator from London.

Describing himself in three words, Jordan explained that he is: "easygoing, cheeky and spontaneous", adding: "I’m goingto bring energy and fun to the villa.

He said: "I’m cheeky but I always tell the truth, I say things as I see them and I’m hoping I can find someone to take home to my mum.

"My family’s seal of approval is very important. I’ve been single for a year and a half so I’m looking for love."

What's Jordan's Instagram?

The islander is on @jordanwaobikeze if you fancy giving him a follow.

Who is Jordan coupled up with?

As soon as Jordan headed into the villa, chemistry was apparent between him and Geordie islander Rebecca Gormley.

The 21-year-old model was instantly attracted to him and she decided to keep the bombshell in the villa.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Siannise and Shaughna always have perfect hair

Love Island 2020 hairstyles: How to recreate Siannise, Demi and Shaughna's iconic styles
Phillip Schofield teared up as he was applauded during Sunday's Dancing On Ice

Phillip Schofield holds back tears on Dancing On Ice as crowd applauds TV star for coming out as gay

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby stunned in a black body-con gown

Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield's co-star stuns in low-cut black sequin gown

Celebrities

Ben's baby girl Delilah became poorly when she started to struggle with her breathing.

Dancing on Ice's Ben Hanlin reveals secret heartache as baby daughter battles sepsis

Dancing On Ice 2020

Linda gets drunk on the boat party in EastEnders

EastEnders boat party spoilers: First look as Linda Carter destroys her family during deadly 35th anniversary

Trending on Heart

Kate Ferdinand admitted she struggled when she first moved in with Rio.

Kate Ferdinand admits she 'cried every day for a year’ after moving in with husband Rio

Celebrities

Phillip Schofield reveals he knew he was gay when he wed Steph in 1993.

Phillip Schofield admits he knew he was gay when he married – and won't reveal if he's in a new relationship with a man

Celebrities

Wilko says it's an "ideal way to bring new colour to your favourite fabrics".

Woman transforms carpet with £5 Wilko dye – taking it from brown to grey in one night

Lifestyle

Philip’s wife Steph is ‘not planning a divorce’ after he comes out as gay.

Phillip Schofield’s wife Stephanie Lowe 'won’t divorce him until he’s found love again'

Celebrities

Two more celebrities have been unmasked

The Masked Singer's Fox and Monster's identities revealed in semi-final double elimination